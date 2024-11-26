News & Insights

Arika Resources Plans New Securities Issue

November 26, 2024 — 03:20 am EST

Metalicity Limited (AU:ARI) has released an update.

Arika Resources Limited has announced a proposed issuance of 3,924,136 ordinary fully paid securities, slated for November 27, 2024. This strategic move is aimed at raising capital through a placement or other type of issue, potentially enhancing the company’s market standing. Such developments might interest investors looking for opportunities in the mining sector.

