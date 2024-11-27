News & Insights

Arika Resources Expands Market Presence with New Share Issue

November 27, 2024 — 03:50 am EST

Metalicity Limited (AU:ARI) has released an update.

Arika Resources Limited is set to make a significant move in the financial market by issuing nearly 4 million fully paid ordinary shares. This development, announced on November 27, 2024, indicates the company’s strategic efforts to enhance its market presence. Investors may find this an intriguing opportunity to explore in the evolving landscape of resource investments.

