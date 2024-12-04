Arika Resources Expands Drilling at Pennyweight Point

Metalicity Limited (AU:ARI) has released an update.

Arika Resources Limited has embarked on Phase 2 drilling at its Pennyweight Point prospect within the Yundamindra Gold Project in Western Australia, following impressive results from its initial drilling campaign. The new drilling phase aims to explore further gold mineralization, focusing on depth and strike extensions, enhancing the project’s potential for a significant gold deposit. This expansion is set against a promising backdrop of geophysical findings that reveal the prospect’s location on major faults in an underexplored structural corridor.

