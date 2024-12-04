News & Insights

Arika Resources Begins Phase 2 Drilling at Yundamindra

December 04, 2024 — 07:38 pm EST

Nex Metals Explorations Ltd (AU:NME) has released an update.

Arika Resources Limited has begun Phase 2 drilling at its Pennyweight Point prospect in the Yundamindra Gold Project, aiming to explore the depth and strike extensions of significant gold mineralization. The prospect, located in Western Australia, shows potential for a major gold deposit, with the system open in all directions. The company plans to complete a significant portion of the 6,000-meter Reverse Circulation Drilling program before the end of the 2024 field season.

