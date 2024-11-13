News & Insights

Arika Resources’ AGM Sees All Resolutions Passed

November 13, 2024 — 04:32 am EST

Metalicity Limited (AU:ARI) has released an update.

Arika Resources Limited announced that all resolutions at their 2024 Annual General Meeting were successfully passed by a poll. Key resolutions included the re-election of Mr. Steven Wood as a director and the approval of a new employee incentive securities plan. This successful meeting could signal positive momentum for the company as it continues to engage shareholders and incentivize its team.

