News & Insights

Markets
ENVB

Aries Science Inks Licensing Deal For Enveric Biosciences' Radiation Dermatitis Topical Product

July 15, 2024 — 09:46 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Biotechnology company Enveric Biosciences (ENVB) and Aries Science and Technology LLC announced Monday a licensing agreement for the clinical development and marketing of Enveric's patented radiation dermatitis topical product.

The product formulation licensed to Aries is protected by an allowed US patent application, as well as a pending PCT application.

Under the terms of the agreement, executed through Enveric's subsidiary, Akos Biosciences, Inc., Enveric will be eligible to receive aggregate milestone payments of up to $61 million, as well as tiered royalties ranging from 2.5% to 10% on future sales, if all conditions are met.

Radiation dermatitis is a side effect of radiation treatment that impacts roughly two million cancer patients per year and has a market opportunity estimated at $400 million annually.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ENVB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.