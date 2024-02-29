Ariel Porath: Simplifying Access to Vital Public Benefits Through Automation

Ladderworks is a publishing platform of diverse picture books and an online curriculum with the mission to empower over a million kids to become social entrepreneurs. Our current series features interviews by our interplanetary journalist Spiffy with inspiring Social Entrepreneurs, Entrepreneurship Ecosystem Builders, and Changemakers who are advancing the UN SDGs.

Spiffy here with the scoop on the entrepreneurial leaders of Planet Earth. As the only interplanetary journalist stationed on this blue planet, I’m thrilled to present this galactic exclusive with Ariel Porath, the co-founder and CEO of Impactica Labs, Inc.. Let’s learn about what’s happening at Impactica Labs, Inc. and how Ariel is making a positive impact in the world.

Spiffy: Hi Ariel, thanks a million for talking to me today. Tell me, what challenge are you addressing through Impactica Labs, Inc.?

Ariel: Thanks for having me, Spiffy! Were you aware that every year in the US, more than 100 million people qualify for public benefits like Medicaid for health care and SNAP for food access? To qualify for benefits, people must provide documents proving their financial eligibility. The struggle to collect this paperwork from banks, employers, and government records causes millions to lose access to these essential benefits. Impactica builds technology solutions that automate the collection of financial documents and data required for enrollment.

Spiffy: That’s awesome. What motivates you to do it?

Ariel: Helping our local communities is a big motivator for our team. We see the importance and impact of government benefits on families every day. It's often the only way for families to survive health emergencies and provide food for their children. Today's enrollment process is often too complex for both individuals and the agencies that help people access benefits. Our team has a background in building automation solutions, and we wanted to put our energy into simplifying access to important benefits.

Spiffy: I love that. What would you say is the impact of your work?

Ariel: Our goal is to help families get the benefits coverage that they are eligible for by removing the bureaucratic burdens that are harming access to care. We provide automation solutions to health insurers, hospital networks, and nonprofit benefits enrollment organizations that help their clients gather the financial verification documents and data they need for benefits access. Automation helps organizations operate more efficiently, allowing them to serve more people at a significantly reduced cost.

Spiffy: Thanks for speaking with me today, Ariel—it’s been an honor!

Ariel Porath is a four-time founder, building platforms to address societal challenges. (Nominated by Gemma Lenowitz. First published on the Ladderworks website on February 29, 2024.)

