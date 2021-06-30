Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ARDS) Profit Outlook

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. The US$83m market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of US$22m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$24m leading to an even wider gap between loss and breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is Aridis Pharmaceuticals' path to profitability – when will it breakeven? In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

Consensus from 4 of the American Biotechs analysts is that Aridis Pharmaceuticals is on the verge of breakeven. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2022, before generating positive profits of US$6.0m in 2023. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 2 years from today. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 79% is expected, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Aridis Pharmaceuticals' upcoming projects, but, bear in mind that generally biotechs, depending on the stage of product development, have irregular periods of cash flow. So, a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. Aridis Pharmaceuticals currently has negative equity on its balance sheet. This can sometimes arise from accounting methods used to deal with accumulated losses from prior years, which are viewed as liabilities carried forward until it cancels out in the future. Oftentimes, losses exist only on paper but other times, it can be a red flag.

