Aridis Pharmaceuticals (ARDS) Price Target Increased by 66.67% to 10.20

The average one-year price target for Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) has been revised to 10.20 / share. This is an increase of 66.67% from the prior estimate of 6.12 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 10.10 to a high of 10.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 4,257.11% from the latest reported closing price of 0.23 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 34 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aridis Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 9.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARDS is 0.03%, an increase of 52.40%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.56% to 4,763K shares. The put/call ratio of ARDS is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sabby Management holds 2,140K shares representing 5.93% ownership of the company.

Commonwealth Equity Services holds 646K shares representing 1.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 575K shares, representing an increase of 10.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARDS by 25,905.89% over the last quarter.

Roumell Asset Management holds 447K shares representing 1.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

RAMSX - Roumell Opportunistic Value Fund Institutional Class holds 447K shares representing 1.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 389K shares representing 1.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Background Information

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. discovers and develops anti-infectives to be used as add-on treatments to standard-of-care antibiotics. The Company is utilizing its proprietary ?PEXTM and MabIgX® technology platforms to rapidly identify rare, potent antibody-producing B-cells from patients who have successfully overcome an infection, and to rapidly manufacture monoclonal antibody (mAbs) for therapeutic treatment of critical infections. These mAbs are already of human origin and functionally optimized for high potency by the donor's immune system; hence, they technically do not require genetic engineering or further optimization to achieve full functionality. The Company has generated multiple clinical stage mAbs targeting bacteria that cause life-threatening infections such as ventilator associated pneumonia (VAP) and hospital acquired pneumonia (HAP), in addition to preclinical stage antiviral mAbs. The use of mAbs as anti-infective treatments represents an innovative therapeutic approach that harnesses the human immune system to fight infections and is designed to overcome the deficiencies associated with the current standard of care which is broad spectrum antibiotics. Such deficiencies include, but are not limited to, increasing drug resistance, short duration of efficacy, disruption of the normal flora of the human microbiome and lack of differentiation among current treatments. The mAb portfolio is complemented by a non-antibiotic novel mechanism small molecule anti-infective candidate being developed to treat lung infections in cystic fibrosis patients.

