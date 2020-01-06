Aridis Pharma Up Over 30% In 3 Trading Days, Awaits Phase 3 Data In Early 2020

(RTTNews) - Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARDS), which has gained more than 30% so far this month, has a couple of clinical trial catalysts to watch out for in 2020.

Aridis is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel, differentiated therapies for infectious diseases, including hospital-acquired infections, cystic fibrosis, and bloodstream infections.

The most advanced drug candidate in the pipeline is AR-301, which is in phase III trial in patients diagnosed with severe ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP) caused by S. aureus. The trial was initiated in the first quarter of 2019, with interim data expected in early 2020 and top-line data expected in early 2021.

The other ongoing clinical program is a phase I/IIa clinical trial of inhalable formulation of gallium citrate (AR-501) for the treatment of chronic lung infections associated with cystic fibrosis. The data from the phase I portion of the trial which consists of healthy subjects is expected to be reported this quarter (Q1 2020) and data from the phase IIa segment with cystic fibrosis subjects is anticipated in Q2 2021.

AR-501 is being developed by Aridis in collaboration with the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

Last September, Aridis pulled the plug on AR-105 that was being developed for the treatment of ventilator-associated pneumonia caused by gram-negative Pseudomonas aeruginosa after a global phase II trial failed to meet its primary endpoint of demonstrating superiority in clinical cure rates on Day 21 compared to placebo.

The Company ended September 30, 2019, with total cash and cash equivalents of $17.3 million. In addition, in October 2019, the Company received $10 million, the balance due on the upfront payment from Serum AMR relating to a license agreement for exclusive rights to products and utilization of Aridis' MabIgX Platform Technology.

ARDS has traded in a range of $4.07 to $12.40 in the last 1 year. The stock closed Monday's trading at $5.94, up 27.74%.

