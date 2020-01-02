Aridis Pharma: Michael Nazak Succeeds Fred Kurland As CFO, Effective Jan. 1

(RTTNews) - Biopharmaceutical company Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARDS) announced the appointment of Michael Nazak as its Chief Financial Officer, effective January 1. He replaces Fred Kurland who has chosen to retire but will continue to support the Company as a consultant.

Nazak, who joined Aridis in November 2018, has been serving as Vice President, Finance.

Prior to joining Aridis, he served as Senior Vice President, Finance at Coherus Biosciences, Inc. Previously he was with InteKrin Therapeutics Inc., Reliant Technologies, Inc., and Connetics Corp.

