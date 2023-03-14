Aridis (ARDS) Stock Up as Cystic Fibrosis Study Meets Goals

Aridis Pharmaceuticals’ ARDS shares soared 18.7% on Mar 13, after it announced preliminary top-line results from a phase IIa study on pipeline candidate vAR-501 in cystic fibrosis (CF) patients with confirmed pseudomonas aeruginosa bacterial and other potential infections. The study was conducted with funding support from the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

Aridis’ shares have lost 53.8% year to date compared with the industry’s 7% decline.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

AR-501 is being developed as a once-weekly inhaled dosing regimen for CF, which has been self-administered using a commercially available nebulizer device.

The study evaluated its safety and pharmacokinetics in three ascending inhaled doses of 6.4mg, 20mg and 40mg.

The study met it primary and secondary endpoints of safety and pharmacokinetics (PK).

In the study, CF patients achieved high uptake of AR-501 in the respiratory tract, as measured by sputum concentrations. The levels of uptake were more than 50-fold, higher than the required dose for inhibition of the target bacteria P. aeruginosa.

The inhaled delivery achieved more than 10-fold higher respiratory uptake of gallium (AR-501) compared to the past clinical studies of intravenous (IV) gallium, resulting in lung function improvement and P. aeruginosa reduction.

Most of the treatment-emergent adverse events were respiratory and mild to moderate in terms of severity. Also, there were no drug-related adverse events. Data from the highest cohort are expected in the second half of 2023.

There are some limitations of conventional therapies that are taken intravenously. The latest data which demonstrates high drug level in the lungs, along with low systemic exposure from inhaled delivery, overcomes the limitations of conventional treatments.

AR-501 has received Orphan Drug designation in Europe and the United States as a potential treatment for CF-related lung infections.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Price and Consensus

Aridis Pharmaceuticals price-consensus-chart | Aridis Pharmaceuticals Quote

Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider

Currently, Aridis has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Some other top-ranked stocks in the same sector include Kala Pharmaceuticals KALA, CRISPR Therapeutics CRSP and Allogene Therapeutics ALLO, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Kala Pharmaceuticals’ loss per share estimates have narrowed from $19.67 to $15.35 for 2023 and from $14.41 to $13.12 for 2024, in the past 60 days. The stock has plunged 57.3% in the year-to-date period.

KALA’s earnings beat estimates in two of the last four quarters and missed the mark in the other two, the average surprise being 11.56%.

CRISPR Therapeutics' loss per share estimates for 2023 have narrowed from $8.21 to $7.33, in the past 60 days.

CRSP's earnings beat estimates in two of the last four quarters and missed the mark in the other two, the average surprise being 3.19%. The stock has gained 11.5% in the year-to-date period.

Allogene Therapeutics’ loss per share estimates have narrowed from $2.84 to $2.57 for 2023, and from $2.79 to $2.49 for 2024, in the past 60 days. The stock has plunged 11.9% in the year-to-date period.

ALLO’s earnings beat estimates in all the last four quarters, the average surprise being 8.33%.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (KALA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (ARDS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (ALLO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

