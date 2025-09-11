Arianne Phosphate Names Marco Gagnon Executive Chairman

(RTTNews) - Arianne Phosphate (DAN.V) announced that the company has appointed Marco Gagnon as Executive Chairman and will also be creating the management position of Head of Strategic & Business Initiatives with this role being filled by Brian Ostroff, moving over from his current role of President. Marco Gagnon has served as Arianne's Director and Chairman of the Board since 2011 and 2023 respectively.

"Aside from our previously announced deal with a large mining company in October 2024, the projected tightness in the purified phosphoric acid market has opened significant opportunities as both industry and financial players look to secure the product they need and the economic benefit that comes with it," said Ostroff.

