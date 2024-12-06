Ariana Resources to Host Investor Presentation

Ariana Resources (GB:AAU) has released an update.
Ariana Resources, a mineral exploration and development company, is set to host an interactive investor presentation on December 12, inviting both current and potential shareholders to participate and engage with the company’s plans. The company has significant interests in gold projects across Africa and Europe, including the largest undeveloped gold project in Zimbabwe. Through strategic partnerships and investments, Ariana is expanding its mining operations and exploration activities in Türkiye and other regions.
