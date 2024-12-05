News & Insights

Ariana Resources Highlights Gold Projects in New Presentation

December 05, 2024 — 08:07 am EST

Ariana Resources (GB:AAU) has released an update.

Ariana Resources, an AIM-listed mineral exploration company, has released a corporate presentation outlining its significant gold interests in Africa and Europe. The company boasts a major gold development project in Zimbabwe and profitable mining operations in Türkiye. Investors can view the full presentation on Ariana’s website to explore its promising ventures.

