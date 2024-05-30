Ariadne Australia Continues Share Buy-Back

Ariadne Australia Limited (AU:ARA) has released an update.

Ariadne Australia Limited has announced an update on their stock buy-back program, revealing the purchase of 17,145 ordinary fully paid shares on the previous day, adding to a total of 650,106 shares bought back to date. The buy-backs are part of an ongoing effort, as indicated in the latest notification to the ASX, to optimize shareholder value through calculated market purchases.

For further insights into AU:ARA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.