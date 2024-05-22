News & Insights

Stocks

Ariadne Australia Continues Share Buy-Back

May 22, 2024 — 08:09 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Ariadne Australia Limited (AU:ARA) has released an update.

Ariadne Australia Limited has announced an update on its on-market buy-back program, reporting the purchase of 2,500 ordinary fully paid shares on the previous day, adding to a total of 647,606 shares bought back to date. The ongoing buy-back activity is part of the company’s strategy to increase shareholder value and is detailed in their latest daily buy-back notification dated May 23, 2024.

For further insights into AU:ARA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.