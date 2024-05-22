Ariadne Australia Continues Share Buy-Back

Ariadne Australia Limited (AU:ARA) has released an update.

Ariadne Australia Limited has announced an update on its on-market buy-back program, reporting the purchase of 2,500 ordinary fully paid shares on the previous day, adding to a total of 647,606 shares bought back to date. The ongoing buy-back activity is part of the company’s strategy to increase shareholder value and is detailed in their latest daily buy-back notification dated May 23, 2024.

For further insights into AU:ARA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.