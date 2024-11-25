ARIA Cybersecurity enters reseller partnership with CED

ARIA Cybersecurity Solutions announced a new reseller partnership with CED Industrial Solutions Network a provider of Rockwell Automation sofware and equipment in the US. CED provides industrial products and solutions across 19 US states. ARIA’s AZT PROTECT zero-trust solution provides a lock-down approach to protecting critical infrastructure applications from attack, with a focus on stopping all forms of malware, ransomware, as well as nation-state-backed attacks on these applications and the OS on which they run. ARIA is working with CED to resell AZT PROTECT into their customers’ Rockwell Automation systems to better protect them from today’s cyberattacks.

