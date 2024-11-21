News & Insights

ARIA Cybersecurity announces new customer in the energy sector

November 21, 2024 — 08:25 am EST

ARIA Cybersecurity Solutions announced a new customer in the energy sector. ARIA’s AZT PROTECT zero trust solution provides a lock-down approach to protecting critical infrastructure applications from attack, focusing on stopping all forms of zero-day malware, ransomware as well as nation-state-backed attacks on these applications and the operating systems on which they run. Ensuring the highest level of protection for critical infrastructure.

