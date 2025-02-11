$ARI stock is up 7% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$ARI stock has now risen 7% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $9,240,045 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $ARI:
$ARI Insider Trading Activity
$ARI insiders have traded $ARI stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ARI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- SCOTT PRINCE has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 40,000 shares for an estimated $402,652.
- PAMELA G CARLTON sold 833 shares for an estimated $8,596
$ARI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 99 institutional investors add shares of $ARI stock to their portfolio, and 114 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ALLSPRING GLOBAL INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS, LLC removed 1,391,964 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,054,408
- ARETE WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC removed 673,350 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $6,188,086
- LUXOR CAPITAL GROUP, LP removed 432,325 shares (-57.6%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $3,973,066
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 320,978 shares (-2.1%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $2,949,787
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 203,853 shares (+54.9%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,873,409
- EXODUSPOINT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP added 183,176 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,683,387
- LSV ASSET MANAGEMENT removed 181,500 shares (-33.6%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,667,985
