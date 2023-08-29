ARI Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (Symbol: ARI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $10.86, changing hands as high as $11.03 per share. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. shares are currently trading up about 2.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ARI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, ARI's low point in its 52 week range is $7.91 per share, with $12.745 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $11.00.
Also see: Best Dividend Paying Stocks Analysts Like
SRRK Videos
Institutional Holders of CLRN
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.