ARHT Media Reports Strong Start in 2024

ARHT Media (TSE:ART) has released an update.

ARHT Media Inc. has reported a promising start to 2024 with a 23% year-over-year revenue increase to $1.6 million, alongside significant cost reductions, including a 44% decrease in cash-based operating expenses and a 48% reduction in EBITDA losses. Notable achievements for the quarter include securing the Company’s largest contract to date and expanding their global client network through new channel partnerships. The company’s strategic focus on expanding its hologram technology and AI integration looks to sustain revenue growth and improve profitability moving forward.

