News & Insights

Stocks

ARHT Media Reports Strong Start in 2024

May 30, 2024 — 09:17 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

ARHT Media (TSE:ART) has released an update.

ARHT Media Inc. has reported a promising start to 2024 with a 23% year-over-year revenue increase to $1.6 million, alongside significant cost reductions, including a 44% decrease in cash-based operating expenses and a 48% reduction in EBITDA losses. Notable achievements for the quarter include securing the Company’s largest contract to date and expanding their global client network through new channel partnerships. The company’s strategic focus on expanding its hologram technology and AI integration looks to sustain revenue growth and improve profitability moving forward.

For further insights into TSE:ART stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.