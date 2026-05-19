Is Arhaus Winning the Consumer Preference Shift in the Luxury Furniture?

Arhaus, Inc. ARHS is successfully navigating a shift in the luxury furniture market as consumer preferences are shifting away from neutral-only palettes toward richer colors, layered textures, patterns and more architectural silhouettes. Management noted that the company has been positioned ahead of this trend by refining classic silhouettes for modern living with craftsmanship-driven designs intended to feel curated over time.

The company highlighted details such as tailoring trim, fringe, distinctive textiles and unique materials that create warmth and individuality within the home. The company also continues to expand its customization capabilities, offering hundreds of silhouettes and more than 700 fabric and leather options to help customers create more personalized and distinctive living spaces.

The company’s product innovation remains central to its brand strategy and continues to serve as one of its key competitive advantages. The company remains focused on investing in livable luxury, heirloom-quality and artisan-crafted furniture designed for long-term durability. Management emphasized that Arhaus’ assortment and quality are exclusive to the brand and cannot be replicated elsewhere, reinforcing the uniqueness of its offerings and strengthening the emotional connection customers have with the brand.

Arhaus stated that its vertically integrated sourcing model continues to support strong product quality and differentiation. The company works directly with artisans across North America, Europe and South Asia, including many long-standing partnerships built over decades through traditional craftsmanship and responsible sourcing practices. Arhaus remains highly competitive on pricing while offering quality that it believes exceeds many competitors.

Overall, Arhaus appears well-positioned to benefit from evolving luxury furniture trends through differentiated design, deep customization capabilities, artisan sourcing and strong product quality, reinforcing its premium brand positioning and long-term competitive advantage.

The Zacks Rundown for ARHS

Shares of ARHS have lost 36.1% in the past three months compared with the industry’s decline of 22.7%. ARHS currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



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From a valuation standpoint, ARHS trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86X, lower than the industry’s average of 15.02X.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ARHS’ current and next-fiscal year earnings has been revised down by 2 cents each over the past seven days, to 47 cents and 53 cents per share, respectively.



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Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks have been discussed below:

Tapestry, Inc. TPR provides accessories and lifestyle brand products in North America, Greater China, the rest of Asia, and internationally. At present, TPR carries a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 (Strong Buy) Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TPR’s current fiscal-year sales and earnings implies growth of 13.2% and 36.3%, respectively, from the year-ago figures. TPR has delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 15.6%, on average.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. VSCO operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate apparel and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. At present, VSCO carries a Zacks Rank of 2.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Victoria's Secret’s current fiscal-year sales and earnings indicates growth of 6.2% and 16.3%, respectively, from the year-ago figures. VSCO delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 55.1%, on average.

Urban Outfitters, Inc. URBN offers lifestyle products and services in the United States and internationally. At present, URBN carries a Zacks Rank of 2.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for URBN’s current fiscal-year sales and earnings implies growth of 8.6% and 7.4%, respectively, from the year-ago figures. URBN has delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 19%, on average.

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Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Tapestry, Inc. (TPR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Victoria's Secret & Co. (VSCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arhaus, Inc. (ARHS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.