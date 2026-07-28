Arhaus Is Well Positioned to Benefit From Evolving Design Trends

Arhaus, Inc. ARHS highlighted a shift in consumer preferences from neutral-only palettes toward richer colors, patterns, architectural silhouettes and layered textures. Management believes that these changing design preferences have created a favorable environment for the company, with demand increasingly moving toward styles that closely reflect its core product offerings. In response, Arhaus accelerated the launch of selected products to capitalize on these changing preferences. Management expressed confidence that this alignment between market trends and the company's design philosophy has contributed to exceptionally strong overall results.

Arhaus believes that it has remained ahead of these changing preferences by refining classic silhouettes for modern living. The company’s product approach emphasizes craftsmanship, layered character and a collected aesthetic, allowing the brand to respond to evolving customer tastes while maintaining its distinctive design philosophy.

The company continues to differentiate its product offerings through distinctive design elements such as tailoring trim, fringe, unique textiles and materials that bring warmth and individuality to the home. Management is also expanding its customization capabilities by offering hundreds of furniture silhouettes and more than 700 fabric and leather options. This broad range of choices enables clients and the company's interior designers to create personalized pieces, reinforcing the brand's focus on craftsmanship, customization and individualized home design.

Overall, Arhaus' continued focus on product innovation and evolving consumer preferences reinforces its differentiated brand positioning and competitive advantage. By continuing to invest in product innovation while adapting to changing customer preferences, management believes that the company is well-positioned to execute its long-term growth strategy.

The Zacks Rundown for ARHS

Shares of ARHS have gained 7.3% over the past three months against the industry’s 8.6% decline. ARHS currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



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From a valuation standpoint, ARHS trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54X, higher than the industry’s average of 14.49X.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ARHS’ current fiscal year earnings implies a 2.1% year-over-year decline, while the same for next fiscal year earnings implies a 13.3% year-over-year increase.



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Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks have been discussed below:

Five Below, Inc. FIVE operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. At present, Five Below sports a Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FIVE’s current fiscal-year sales and earnings implies growth of 15.1% and 36.1%, respectively, from the year-ago figures. FIVE delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 70.1%, on average.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. VSXY operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate apparel and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. At present, VSXY carries a Zacks Rank of 1.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Victoria's Secret’s current fiscal-year sales and earnings implies growth of 9% and 55%, respectively, from the year-ago figures. VSXY delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 55.1%, on average.



ITOCHU Corporation ITOCY trades and imports/exports various products worldwide. At present, ITOCY carries a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ITOCY’s current fiscal-year sales implies a decline of 1.3%, and the same for earnings implies growth of 1.2% from the year-ago figures.

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Arhaus, Inc. (ARHS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Five Below, Inc. (FIVE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Itochu Corp. (ITOCY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Victoria's Secret & Co. (VSXY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.