Arhaus Stock Outlook Hinges on Growth Plans and Demand Recovery

Arhaus, Inc. ARHS remains a balanced story for investors. The premium home furnishings retailer has a differentiated brand, a growing showroom base and an omnichannel model that supports long-term expansion.



Near term, the setup is less clear. Softer housing activity, cautious discretionary spending, margin pressure and tariff uncertainty continue to weigh on earnings visibility.

Arhaus Growth Model Still Stands Out

Arhaus designs many products in-house and sources directly from nearly 400 artisans and manufacturing partners. Its vertically integrated model supports quality control, customization and exclusivity, with more than 90% of products sold only through the brand.



Domestic upholstery production adds another point of differentiation. The company’s North Carolina facility gives Arhaus more control over design, lead times and quality, while supporting its premium positioning.



The omnichannel platform is also central to the model. Showrooms, e-commerce, catalogs, interior design services and trade programs give customers several ways to engage with the brand.



That matters in large-ticket home furnishings. Designer-assisted projects and trade relationships can support larger orders, repeat purchases and better visibility into future demand.

ARHS Showroom Expansion Drives the Story

Showroom growth remains a key long-term driver. Arhaus operated 107 showrooms across 31 states as of March 31, 2026, including Traditional Showrooms, Design Studios and Lofts.



Management sees the domestic opportunity at roughly 165 Traditional Showrooms and about 50 Design Studios. That implies the U.S. footprint could approximately double over time.



For 2026, Arhaus expects four to six new showroom openings within 10 to 14 total showroom projects. The broader plan also includes relocations, renovations and expansions.



Physical expansion still matters for a premium home brand because customers often want to see, touch and experience furniture before committing. RH RH is another example of a home furnishings company built around high-touch retail environments, while Williams-Sonoma, Inc. WSM gives investors another omnichannel benchmark in the broader home category.





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Arhaus Sees Better Demand in 2026

Demand remains uneven, but there are signs of stabilization. Comparable written sales declined 5.7% in the first quarter, while comparable delivered sales fell 1.7%.



Management said written sales trends improved meaningfully in the back half of March and continued through April and May. Promotional activity, stronger engagement and better conversion helped support the improvement.

Client deposits increased 15% from year-end 2025 to $271.2 million. Since deposits typically convert into delivered revenue over time, that balance provides some visibility into future sales.



Still, a stronger second half depends on better consumer confidence. Arhaus serves an affluent customer base, but large home-related purchases can still be delayed when housing activity and sentiment weaken.

ARHS Still Faces Margin and Tariff Risks

The near-term risks keep the stock story balanced. Housing weakness and cautious discretionary spending continue to pressure demand for premium furniture and home décor.



Margins also remain under pressure. First-quarter gross margin declined 70 basis points year over year to 36.4%, hurt by higher fuel costs and increased showroom occupancy expenses.



Tariffs are another risk. Management estimates 2026 tariff impacts of $30 million to $40 million based on current policy, even after vendor negotiations, sourcing shifts and operating efficiencies.



These issues matter because better revenue trends may not fully translate into stronger earnings if costs remain elevated. Margin recovery is therefore an important part of the investment case.





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Arhaus Signals a Mixed Setup for Investors

The bottom line is that Arhaus still has credible long-term growth drivers, but investors may need more proof that demand and margins are recovering together. The showroom runway, exclusive product assortment and omnichannel model remain attractive, but near-term execution carries added weight.



ARHS currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). That rank points to a neutral near-term earnings outlook rather than a clearly bullish or bearish signal. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



The stock has a VGM Score of D, with a Value Score of B, Growth Score of F and Momentum Score of C. The Value Score is the strongest part of the style profile, while the weak Growth Score and mixed Momentum Score fit a wait-and-see posture.



For now, Arhaus looks like a long-term growth concept facing near-term operating tests. A more constructive stock setup likely requires steadier demand, better margin visibility and continued progress on showroom execution.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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