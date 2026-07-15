Arhaus Stock Hinges on Margin Recovery, Demand Trends and Tech Savings

Arhaus, Inc. ARHS sits at the center of several retail trends investors are watching in premium home furnishings. Its business is tied to affluent consumers, housing-related spending, showroom productivity and discretionary demand.



The stock also reflects a broader retail question. Can operational upgrades, sourcing flexibility and disciplined expansion offset softer traffic, tariff costs and higher freight expenses?

Arhaus Reflects Premium Demand Volatility

Arhaus reported first-quarter 2026 net revenue of $314 million, up 0.9% year over year and the largest first-quarter revenue in its history. Still, comparable delivered sales declined 1.7%, while comparable written sales fell 5.7%.



That split matters because written sales are a leading indicator of future demand. Arhaus has said purchases by its affluent client base are often deferred rather than lost, giving the company a potential recovery path if confidence improves.





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

ARHS Shows Why Physical Retail Still Matters

Arhaus ended the first quarter with 107 showrooms across 31 states. Its showroom network remains central to customer acquisition because home furnishings often require inspiration, design guidance, and a high-touch buying process.



The company expects 10 to 14 total showroom projects in 2026, including four to six new openings and six to eight relocations, renovations or expansions. RH RH offers another lens on luxury home retail, with galleries and digital channels serving a similar experience-driven customer. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. WSM, through brands such as Pottery Barn and West Elm, gives investors a broader comparison point for home furnishings demand.

Arhaus Technology Push Could Lift Efficiency

Arhaus is modernizing systems that can affect both costs and customer service. Phase one of its Transportation Management System went live in April 2026, with expected benefits from load optimization, route planning, carrier selection and shipment visibility.



The company expects $1 million to $2 million of transportation benefits in fiscal 2026, rising to an annualized $4 million to $5 million as phase two expands into inbound transportation. Work on its Order Management System, Enterprise Resource Planning initiatives and upgraded payments platform adds another layer to the efficiency story.

ARHS Margins Face a New Cost Reality

Margins remain a key pressure point. First-quarter gross margin fell 70 basis points year over year to 36.4%, hurt by higher fuel prices and showroom occupancy costs.



Tariffs are another challenge. Arhaus estimates 2026 tariff impacts of $30 million to $40 million under current policy, even after factoring in vendor negotiations, sourcing shifts and operating efficiencies. That keeps the focus on execution, not just revenue growth.





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Arhaus Ratings Mirror the Trend Tension

The bottom line is that Arhaus has credible long-term drivers, but investors still need proof that demand improvement and technology execution can translate into steadier earnings. The company has a debt-free balance sheet, a differentiated product model and a growing showroom base, but near-term costs and uneven consumer demand remain real constraints.



The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



It also has a Value Score of B, Growth Score of F, Momentum Score of C and VGM Score of D. The Value Score suggests valuation is a relatively better part of the setup, while the weak Growth Score reflects a less favorable growth profile. Together, the Rank and Style Scores point to a stock that may be best watched for clearer signs of improving demand, margin stability and execution on technology-driven savings.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Arhaus, Inc. (ARHS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

RH (RH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.