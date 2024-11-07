Arhaus reports Q3 EPS 34c, consensus 8c

Reports Q3 revenue $319M, consensus $329.23M. Sees Q3 Adjusted EBITDA of $23M. CEO John Reed said, “Our Q3 results demonstrate our team’s commitment to operational excellence in a challenging environment. We remain focused on our long-term growth strategy grounded in our premium, livable luxury offerings and exceptional client experience. With ten new showrooms opened already this year and an eleventh opening tomorrow in Corte Madera, California, we remain committed to expanding our presence in key markets. While demand trends improved throughout the third quarter, we’re adjusting our full-year sales and earnings outlook to reflect a continued tempered consumer environment, which we believe is temporary given our innovative product offerings and compelling marketing campaigns. Despite near term headwinds, our strong, debt-free balance sheet enables us to continue prudent investment in strategic priorities. Our long-term success is driven by our teams’ dedication to delivering the best products and an inspiring showroom experience. I want to thank each of them for their ongoing commitment, which highlights the resilience of our growth strategy and our commitment to creating value for our shareholders.”

