Arhaus Q4 Profit Down, But Beats Estimates; Sees Q1 Revenue Below View - Update

Arhaus, Inc. (ARHS) has initiated first-quarter revenue outlook below the consensus estimates but annual outlook better than view.

For the first-quarter, the company expects net profit of $1 million to $3 million on revenue of $260 million to $270 million.

Analysts on average estimate revenue of $292.89 million for the quarter.

For the full year, Arhaus anticipates net income of $95 million to $105 million. Annual revenue projected to be in the range of $1.33 billion to $1.37 billion, compared with analysts' estimate of $1.32 billion.

ARHS also expects company-funded capital expenditure of $80 million to $100 million, for the year. In addition, the company will pay a special cash dividend of $0.50 per share payable on or about April 4, to shareholders of record as of March 21.

For the fourth quarter, Arhaus reported a profit that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $31.216 million, or $0.22 per share. This compares with $47.001 million, or $0.34 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Arhaus, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $31.068 million or $0.22 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.16 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.5% to $344.008 million from $356.333 million last year.

Arhaus, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $31.216 Mln. vs. $47.001 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.22 vs. $0.34 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $344.008 Mln vs. $356.333 Mln last year.

