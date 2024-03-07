News & Insights

Markets
ARHS

Arhaus Q4 Profit Down, But Beats Estimates; Sees Q1 Revenue Below View - Update

March 07, 2024 — 07:13 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - (Adds Outlook)

Arhaus, Inc. (ARHS) has initiated first-quarter revenue outlook below the consensus estimates but annual outlook better than view.

For the first-quarter, the company expects net profit of $1 million to $3 million on revenue of $260 million to $270 million.

Analysts on average estimate revenue of $292.89 million for the quarter.

For the full year, Arhaus anticipates net income of $95 million to $105 million. Annual revenue projected to be in the range of $1.33 billion to $1.37 billion, compared with analysts' estimate of $1.32 billion.

ARHS also expects company-funded capital expenditure of $80 million to $100 million, for the year. In addition, the company will pay a special cash dividend of $0.50 per share payable on or about April 4, to shareholders of record as of March 21.

For the fourth quarter, Arhaus reported a profit that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $31.216 million, or $0.22 per share. This compares with $47.001 million, or $0.34 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Arhaus, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $31.068 million or $0.22 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.16 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.5% to $344.008 million from $356.333 million last year.

Arhaus, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $31.216 Mln. vs. $47.001 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.22 vs. $0.34 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $344.008 Mln vs. $356.333 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ARHS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.