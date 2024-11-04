News & Insights

Stocks
ARHS

Arhaus price target lowered to $13 from $16 at Stifel

November 04, 2024 — 07:06 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Stifel lowered the firm’s price target on Arhaus (ARHS) to $13 from $16 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. Though the firm is lowering estimates for hurricane disruption, it believes its outlook is “achievable” as it notes that its outlook is not assuming demand trends turn positive until May 2025, the analyst tells investors in an earnings preview note.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on ARHS:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ARHS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.