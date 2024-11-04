Arhaus price target lowered to $13 from $16 at Stifel

Stifel lowered the firm’s price target on Arhaus (ARHS) to $13 from $16 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. Though the firm is lowering estimates for hurricane disruption, it believes its outlook is “achievable” as it notes that its outlook is not assuming demand trends turn positive until May 2025, the analyst tells investors in an earnings preview note.

