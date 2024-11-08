News & Insights

Arhaus price target lowered to $13 from $14 at TD Cowen

November 08, 2024 — 08:56 am EST

TD Cowen analyst Max Rakhlenko lowered the firm’s price target on Arhaus (ARHS) to $13 from $14 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm said 3Q was soft but not as bad as feared trends in Oct were better & 4Q demand comps guide may be conservative.

