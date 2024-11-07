Arhaus price target lowered to $11 from $14 at Baird

Baird analyst Peter Benedict lowered the firm’s price target on Arhaus (ARHS) to $11 from $14 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares after third quarter results that “missed expectations”. The firm said revised guidance seems biased higher given the recent improvement in demand comps. Big picture, meaningful unit growth and platform productivity opportunities suggest favorable longer-term risk/reward for patient investors; however, near-term enthusiasm remains tempered as Street incremental margin expectations for FY25 look too ambitious, Baird told investors in a research note.
- Arhaus downgraded to Neutral at BofA on softer 2024 outlook
- Arhaus downgraded to Neutral from Buy at BofA
- Arhaus reports Q3 EPS 34c, consensus 8c
- Arhaus lowers 2024 revenue view to $1.23B-$1.25B from $1.25B-$1.29B
- Arhaus sees Q4 revenue $306M-$326M, consensus $326.88M
