Is Arhaus Positioned to Outperform in a Soft Housing Market?

Arhaus, Inc. ARHS anticipates that the housing market will continue to remain weak, while it believes that it is well-positioned to outperform the weak housing market, as it focuses specifically on higher-income consumers. Management highlighted that high-end consumers continue to invest in home-related projects and remodeling activity. The ongoing strength in these areas provides a favorable backdrop for the business and supports the company’s full-year outlook, reflecting continued spending activity among its core customer base.

The company is prioritizing product innovation, which the management views as a core strength and a key competitive advantage. Investments remain focused on livable luxury, heirloom-quality and artisan-crafted products designed for long-term durability. Management emphasized that its assortment and quality are exclusive to the brand and cannot be purchased or replicated elsewhere. This differentiated product offering helps reinforce the uniqueness of the brand while strengthening the emotional connection customers have with its products and overall brand experience.

Additionally, the company continues to leverage its broad design assortment across traditional, transitional and modern styles, supported by meaningful customization capabilities. Management highlighted custom upholstery as a key competitive advantage, with most sourcing conducted domestically, providing greater control over quality, costs, lead times and the customer experience. The company believes it is experiencing one of the strongest periods of product innovation in its history and remains well-positioned to capitalize on evolving consumer preferences toward richer colors, patterns, layered textures and more expressive designs.

Despite a soft housing backdrop, Arhaus’ focus on the affluent customers, differentiated product innovation, customization capabilities and strong luxury positioning should support continued market share gains and resilient growth.

The Zacks Rundown for ARHS

Shares of ARHS have lost 14.1% in the past three months compared with the industry’s decline of 21.3%. ARHS currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



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From a valuation standpoint, ARHS trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 12.7X, lower than the industry’s average of 14.28X.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ARHS’ current fiscal year earnings implies a 2.1% year-over-year decline, while the same for next fiscal year earnings implies a 13.3% year-over-year increase.



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Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks have been discussed below:

Five Below, Inc. FIVE operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. At present, Five Below sports a Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FIVE’s current fiscal-year sales and earnings implies growth of 13.8% and 30.4%, respectively, from the year-ago figures. FIVE delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 70.1%, on average.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. VSXY operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate apparel and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. At present, VSXY carries a Zacks Rank of 1.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Victoria's Secret’s current fiscal-year sales and earnings implies growth of 7.7% and 35.7%, respectively, from the year-ago figures. VSXY delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 55.1%, on average.

Tapestry, Inc. TPR provides accessories and lifestyle brand products in North America, Greater China, the rest of Asia and internationally. At present, TPR sports a Zacks Rank of 1.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TPR’s current fiscal-year sales and earnings implies growth of 13.8% and 36.3%, respectively, from the year-ago figures. TPR has delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 15.6%, on average.

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Five Below, Inc. (FIVE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Tapestry, Inc. (TPR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arhaus, Inc. (ARHS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Victoria's Secret & Co. (VSXY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.