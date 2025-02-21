Arhaus, Inc. Scheduled to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results on February 26, 2025

Arhaus, Inc. will announce 2024 financial results on February 26, 2025, followed by a conference call.

Quiver AI Summary

Arhaus, Inc., a lifestyle brand specializing in premium artisan-crafted home furnishings, plans to announce its fourth quarter and full year 2024 results on February 26, 2025, before the stock market opens. Following the announcement, the company will hold a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial and operational performance, with a live webcast available on its investor relations site. Founded in 1986, Arhaus operates over 100 showrooms in the U.S. and offers services such as complimentary in-home design assistance, while focusing on sustainably sourced, high-quality products. For further inquiries, investors can contact Tara Louise Atwood, Vice President of Investor Relations.

Potential Positives

Arhaus will disclose its fourth quarter and full year 2024 results, indicating active engagement with investors and transparency regarding financial performance.

The scheduled conference call and webcast provide investors with an opportunity to directly engage with company leadership regarding operational results, reflecting a commitment to communication and investor relations.

The company emphasizes its unique business model, which includes sustainable sourcing and a focus on artisan-crafted products, appealing to environmentally conscious consumers and enhancing brand reputation.

Potential Negatives

There is no specific mention of improved financial performance or growth expectations in the upcoming report, which may raise concerns among investors regarding the company's future prospects.

FAQ

When will Arhaus release its Q4 and full year 2024 results?

Arhaus will release its results on Wednesday, February 26, 2025, before the stock market opens.

What time is the Arhaus conference call scheduled?

The conference call is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on February 26, 2025.

How can I access the Arhausearnings call

You can access theearnings callby dialing U.S. Toll-Free: (877) 407-3982 or International: 1 (201) 493-6780.

Will there be a replay of the Arhaus conference call?

Yes, a telephone replay will be available for one week after the call at U.S. Toll-Free: 1-844-512-2921.

Where can I find more information about Arhaus?

More information about Arhaus can be found on their website at www.arhaus.com.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$ARHS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 81 institutional investors add shares of $ARHS stock to their portfolio, and 109 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



BOSTON HEIGHTS, Ohio, Feb. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arhaus, Inc. (“Arhaus” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ARHS), a growing lifestyle brand and omni-channel retailer of premium artisan-crafted home furnishings, will release its fourth quarter and full year 2024 results on Wednesday, February 26, 2025, before the stock market opens, followed by a conference call to review the Company’s financial and operational results at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.







A live webcast will be available at ir.arhaus.com.









To participate in the live call, dial:







U.S. Toll-Free: (877) 407-3982





International: 1 (201) 493-6780





Conference ID: 13741051







A telephone replay will be available for one week at:







U.S. Toll-Free: 1-844-512-2921





International: 1-412-317-6671





Conference ID: 13741051





A webcast replay will remain available at ir.arhaus.com for approximately 12 months.







About Arhaus







Founded in 1986, Arhaus is a growing lifestyle brand and omnichannel retailer of premium home furnishings. Through a differentiated proprietary model that directly designs and sources products from leading manufacturers and artisans around the world, Arhaus offers an exclusive assortment of heirloom quality products that are sustainably sourced, lovingly made, and built to last. With more than 100 showroom and design studio locations across the United States, a team of interior designers providing complimentary in-home design services, and robust online and e-commerce capabilities, Arhaus is known for innovative design, responsible sourcing, and client-first service. For more information, please visit



www.arhaus.com



.







Investor Contact:







Tara Louise Atwood





Vice President, Investor Relations





(440) 439-7700







invest@arhaus.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.