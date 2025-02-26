Arhaus, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results

Arhaus, Inc. reports Q4 2024 revenue of $347 million, with showroom expansion and adjusted EBITDA of $41 million.

Arhaus, Inc., a lifestyle brand specializing in premium home furnishings, announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2024, highlighting a fourth-quarter net revenue of $347 million and a full-year revenue of $1.271 billion. Despite these figures, the company reported a decrease in gross margin and an increase in selling, general, and administrative expenses for both periods. The company's fourth-quarter net income was $21 million, with an adjusted EBITDA of $41 million, reflecting comparable growth declines of 6.4% in Q4 and 8.0% for the year. However, the company experienced a strong demand comparable growth of 5.7% in Q4, along with successful showroom expansion, reaching a total of 103 locations. Looking forward, Arhaus expressed optimism for 2025 with expectations of stable demand growth and plans for continued showroom openings, supported by a robust balance sheet with no long-term debt.

Potential Positives

Net revenue for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $347 million, indicating continued strong sales performance.

Arhaus achieved a milestone by expanding its showroom count to 103 locations, marking the largest one-year expansion in nearly 40 years.

The company reported a cash position of $198 million and a debt-free balance sheet, positioning it well for future investments in growth.

Demand comparable growth of 5.7% in the fourth quarter suggests strong customer engagement and interest in the product assortment.

Potential Negatives

Gross margin decreased significantly both in the fourth quarter (1.8%) and for the full year (7.3%), indicating potential cost pressures or inefficiencies.

Comparable growth was negative at (6.4)% for the fourth quarter and (8.0)% for the full year, suggesting challenges in maintaining sales momentum year-over-year.

Net and comprehensive income decreased notably from $125 million in 2023 to $69 million in 2024, reflecting a decline in profitability.

FAQ

What were Arhaus's fourth quarter revenues for 2024?

Arhaus reported net revenue of $347 million for the fourth quarter of 2024.

How many showrooms does Arhaus have as of December 31, 2024?

As of December 31, 2024, Arhaus has expanded to 103 showrooms across 30 states.

What is the adjusted EBITDA for Arhaus in 2024?

The adjusted EBITDA for Arhaus in 2024 was $133 million for the full year.

What was the comparable growth for Arhaus in 2024?

Arhaus experienced a comparable growth of (8.0)% for the full year of 2024.

How has Arhaus's gross margin changed in 2024?

The gross margin for Arhaus decreased by 7.3% to $501 million for the full year of 2024.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release



BOSTON HEIGHTS, Ohio, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arhaus, Inc. (“Arhaus” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ARHS), a growing lifestyle brand and omni-channel retailer of premium artisan-crafted home furnishings, reported fourth quarter and full year 2024 results for the period ended December 31, 2024. Highlights include:









Net revenue



was $347 million in the fourth quarter and $1,271 million for the full year of 2024.



was $347 million in the fourth quarter and $1,271 million for the full year of 2024.





Gross margin



decreased 1.8% to $139 million in the fourth quarter and decreased 7.3% to $501 million for the full year of 2024.



decreased 1.8% to $139 million in the fourth quarter and decreased 7.3% to $501 million for the full year of 2024.





Selling, general and administrative expenses



increased 11.1% to $111 million in the fourth quarter and increased 10.5% to $415 million for the full year of 2024.



increased 11.1% to $111 million in the fourth quarter and increased 10.5% to $415 million for the full year of 2024.





Net and comprehensive income



of $21 million in the fourth quarter and $69 million for the full year of 2024.



of $21 million in the fourth quarter and $69 million for the full year of 2024.





Adjusted EBITDA



was $41 million in the fourth quarter and $133 million for the full year of 2024.



was $41 million in the fourth quarter and $133 million for the full year of 2024.





Comparable growth





(





1)



of (6.4)% in the fourth quarter and (8.0)% for the full year of 2024.



of (6.4)% in the fourth quarter and (8.0)% for the full year of 2024.





Demand comparable growth





(





2)



of 5.7% in the fourth quarter and (2.2)% for the full year of 2024.



of 5.7% in the fourth quarter and (2.2)% for the full year of 2024.





Showroom growth



to 103 locations, as of December 31, 2024, inclusive of 11 new showroom openings and 5 strategic relocations in key growth markets for the full year of 2024.









J





John Reed, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer



, said, “2024 was a transformative year for Arhaus, driven by disciplined execution of our strategy, record showroom expansion, and continued brand momentum. We celebrated a historic milestone by opening our 100th showroom, expanding to a total of 103 locations across 30 states at year end—our largest one-year expansion in nearly 40 years through new openings and relocations. With $198 million in cash and a debt-free balance sheet, we are well-positioned to invest in our long-term growth strategy. Looking ahead to 2025, demand comparable growth looks solid with positive client engagement. I am incredibly proud of our team's dedication and excited about the opportunities ahead as we continue to elevate the Arhaus brand and deliver exceptional value and a premium product to our clients and shareholders.”









Operational Highlights









Fourth quarter comparable growth



(





1)



was (6.4)%, primarily due to lapping the impact of abnormal backlog fulfillment in the prior year, while demand comparable growth



(2)



was 5.7%, driven by the strength of the Company's product assortment, marketing initiatives, and planned promotions.





Full-year comparable growth



(





1)



was (8.0)%, primarily due to lapping the impact of abnormal backlog fulfillment in the prior year, and demand comparable growth



(2)



was (2.2)% due to softness in the second and third quarters. On a two-year stacked



(





3)



basis, demand comparable growth



(2)



was 5.5%, underscoring the resilience of the Arhaus brand and omnichannel strategies.









Showroom Highlights









In 2024, the Company expanded its showroom footprint to 103 showrooms across 30 states and all four geographic regions, with 11 new openings and 5 strategic relocations in key growth markets. Showroom highlights include:









Greenwich, Connecticut



– The Company's third location in the state situated just above Greenwich Avenue in the downtown shopping district.



– The Company’s third location in the state situated just above Greenwich Avenue in the downtown shopping district.





Oklahoma City, Oklahoma



– The Company's first location in the state strategically positioned within a premier mixed-use luxury development.



– The Company’s first location in the state strategically positioned within a premier mixed-use luxury development.





Palm Desert, California



– An expanded showroom located in the heart of the Coachella Valley.



– An expanded showroom located in the heart of the Coachella Valley.





Los Angeles, California



– Located at The Grove, an iconic shopping center, further strengthening the Company's presence in California.



– Located at The Grove, an iconic shopping center, further strengthening the Company’s presence in California.





Corte Madera, California



– The Company's largest retail location in the state and the 14



th



in California.











The Company’s long-term strategy remains focused on opening an average of five to seven new Traditional Showrooms annually, along with additional Design Studios and showroom relocations. The Company has a robust pipeline in place toward its goal of 165 Traditional Showrooms.









Balance Sheet and Liquidity









As of December 31, 2024, the Company reported the following:







No long-term debt.



No long-term debt.



Cash and cash equivalents totaled $198 million.



Cash and cash equivalents totaled $198 million.



Net merchandise inventory of $297 million, a 16.8% increase year-over-year.



Net merchandise inventory of $297 million, a 16.8% increase year-over-year.



Client deposits of $221 million, a 27.1% increase year-over-year.



Client deposits of $221 million, a 27.1% increase year-over-year.



Net cash provided by operating activities totaled $147 million for the full year.



Net cash provided by operating activities totaled $147 million for the full year.



Net cash used in investing activities was approximately $100 million for the full year. Company-funded capital expenditures



(





4)



were approximately $66 million and landlord contributions were approximately $34 million.











Outlook









The Company is providing the following outlook for selected full year and first quarter 2025 financial operating results.















Full Year





2025









Q1





2025











Net revenue





$1.36 billion to $1.40 billion





$303 million to $323 million









Comparable growth



(





1)







0% to 3%





(6)% to 1%









Net income



(





5)







$63 million to $73 million





$3 million to $10 million









Adjusted EBITDA



(





6)







$140 million to $150 million





$17 million to $27 million































Other Estimates























Company-funded capital expenditures



(





4)







$90 million to $110 million













Fully diluted shares





~141 million













Effective tax rate





~26%













Showroom openings





3 to 5 new showrooms



















(1)



Comparable growth



is a key performance indicator and is defined as the year-over-year percentage change of the dollar value of orders delivered (based on purchase price), net of the dollar value of returns (based on amount credited to client), from our comparable Showrooms and eCommerce, including through our catalogs and other mailings.









(2)



Demand comparable growth



is a key performance indicator and is defined as the year-over-year percentage change of demand from our comparable Showrooms and eCommerce, including through our catalogs and other mailings.









(3)



Two-year stack



is calculated as current year demand comparable growth plus demand comparable growth for the prior year.









(4)



Company-funded capital expenditures



is defined as total net cash used in investing activities less landlord contributions.









(5) U.S. GAAP net income (loss).









(6) We have not reconciled guidance for Adjusted EBITDA to the corresponding GAAP financial measure because we do not provide guidance for the various reconciling items. These items include, but are not limited to, future share-based compensation expense, income taxes, interest income, and transaction costs. We are unable to provide guidance for these reconciling items because we cannot determine their probable significance, as certain items are outside of our control and cannot be reasonably predicted due to the fact that these items could vary significantly from period to period. Accordingly, reconciliations to the corresponding GAAP financial measure is not available without unreasonable effort.



















Conference Call









You are invited to listen to Arhaus’ conference call to discuss the fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results scheduled for today, February 26, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The call will be available over the Internet on our website (



http://ir.arhaus.com



) or by dialing (877) 407-3982 within the U.S., or 1 (201) 493-6780, outside the U.S. The conference ID number is 13741051.





A recorded replay of the conference call will be available within approximately three hours of the conclusion of the call and can be accessed online at



http://ir.arhaus.com



for approximately twelve months.









About Arhaus









Founded in 1986, Arhaus is a growing lifestyle brand and omni-channel retailer of premium home furnishings. Through a differentiated proprietary model that directly designs and sources products from leading manufacturers and artisans around the world, Arhaus offers an exclusive assortment of heirloom quality products that are sustainably sourced, lovingly made, and built to last. With more than 100 showroom and design studio locations across the United States, a team of interior designers providing complimentary in-home design services, and robust online and eCommerce capabilities, Arhaus is known for innovative design, responsible sourcing, and client-first service. For more information, please visit



www.arhaus.com



.









Investor Contact:









Tara Louise Atwood





Vice President, Investor Relations





(440) 439-7700







invest@arhaus.com











Non-GAAP Financial Measures









In addition to the results provided in accordance with U.S. GAAP, this press release and related tables include adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net revenue, which present operating results on an adjusted basis.





We use non-GAAP measures to help assess the performance of our business, identify trends affecting our business, formulate business plans and make strategic decisions. In addition to our results determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP, we believe that providing these non-GAAP financial measures is useful to our investors as they present an informative supplemental view of our results from period to period by removing the effect of non-recurring items. However, our inclusion of these adjusted measures should not be construed as an indication that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or infrequent items or that the items for which we have made adjustments are unusual or infrequent or will not recur. These non-U.S. GAAP measures are not a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Because not all companies use identical calculations, the presentations of these measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies and can differ significantly from company to company. These measures should only be read together with the corresponding U.S. GAAP measures. Please refer to the reconciliations of adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP below.









Forward-Looking Statements









Certain statements contained herein, including statements under the heading “Outlook” are not based on historical fact and are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws.





Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including, but not limited to, “may,” “could,” “seek,” “guidance,” “predict,” “potential,” “likely,” “believe,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “plan,” “intend,” “forecast,” or variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results or returns and no representation or warranty is made regarding future performance. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors beyond our control that could cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the expected results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: our ability to manage and maintain the growth rate of our business; our ability to obtain quality merchandise in sufficient quantities; disruption in our receiving and distribution system, including delays in the integration of our distribution centers and the possibility that we may not realize the anticipated benefits of multiple distribution centers; effects of new or proposed tariffs and changes to international trade policies and agreements; the possibility of cyberattacks and our ability to maintain adequate cybersecurity systems and procedures; loss, corruption and misappropriation of data and information relating to clients and employees; changes in and compliance with applicable data privacy rules and regulations; risks as a result of constraints in our supply chain; a failure of our vendors to meet our quality standards; declines in general economic conditions that affect consumer confidence and consumer spending that could adversely affect our revenue; our ability to anticipate changes in consumer preferences; risks related to maintaining and increasing Showroom traffic and sales; our ability to compete in our market; our ability to adequately protect our intellectual property; compliance with applicable governmental regulations; effectively managing our eCommerce sales channel and digital marketing efforts; our reliance on third-party transportation carriers and risks associated with freight and transportation costs; and compliance with SEC rules and regulations as a public reporting company. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive. Further information on potential factors that could affect the financial results of the Company and its forward-looking statements is included in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as may be required by law. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.



















Arhaus, Inc. and Subsidiaries













Consolidated Balance Sheets













(Unaudited, amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)





























December 31,

























2024





















2023

















Assets



























Current assets

























Cash and cash equivalents









$





197,511













$





223,098













Restricted cash













3,418

















3,207













Accounts receivable, net













1,252

















2,394













Merchandise inventory, net













297,010

















254,292













Prepaid and other current assets













31,852

















26,304













Total current assets













531,043

















509,295













Operating right-of-use assets













322,302

















302,157













Financing right-of-use assets













36,105

















38,835













Property, furniture and equipment, net













282,520

















220,248













Deferred tax assets













21,091

















19,127













Goodwill













10,961

















10,961













Other noncurrent assets













2,294

















4,525













Total assets









$





1,206,316













$





1,105,148







































Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity



























Current liabilities

























Accounts payable









$





68,621













$





63,699













Accrued taxes













10,480

















9,638













Accrued wages













11,538

















15,185













Accrued other expenses













47,668

















46,062













Client deposits













220,873

















173,808













Current portion of operating lease liabilities













42,247

















33,051













Current portion of financing lease liabilities













1,024

















904













Total current liabilities













402,451

















342,347













Operating lease liabilities, long-term













402,916

















362,598













Financing lease liabilities, long-term













53,312

















53,870













Deferred rent and lease incentives













—

















1,952













Other long-term liabilities













3,892

















4,143













Total liabilities









$





862,571













$





764,910





































Commitments and contingencies

















































Stockholders’ equity

























Class A shares, par value $0.001 per share (600,000,000 shares authorized, 53,788,036 shares issued and 53,514,062 outstanding as of December 31, 2024; 53,254,088 shares issued and 53,169,711 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2023)









$





53













$





52













Class B shares, par value $0.001 per share (100,000,000 shares authorized, 87,115,600 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024; 87,115,600 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023)













87

















87













Retained earnings













142,898

















145,292













Additional paid-in capital













200,707

















194,807













Total stockholders’ equity













343,745

















340,238













Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity









$





1,206,316













$





1,105,148



























Arhaus, Inc. and Subsidiaries













Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income













(Unaudited, amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)





























Year ended





















December 31,

























2024





















2023















Net revenue









$





1,271,107













$





1,287,704













Cost of goods sold













769,878

















747,281













Gross margin













501,229

















540,423













Selling, general and administrative expenses













415,426

















376,112













Gain on sale of assets













(1,202





)













—













Income from operations













87,005

















164,311













Interest income, net













(3,163





)













(3,351





)









Other income













(754





)













(1,027





)









Income before taxes













90,922

















168,689













Income tax expense













22,372

















43,450













Net and comprehensive income









$





68,550













$





125,239















Net and comprehensive income per share, basic



























Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding, basic













140,072,148

















139,471,110













Net and comprehensive income per share, basic









$





0.49













$





0.90















Net and comprehensive income per share, diluted



























Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding, diluted













140,692,000

















140,096,732













Net and comprehensive income per share, diluted









$





0.49













$





0.89



























Arhaus, Inc. and Subsidiaries













Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows













(Unaudited, amounts in thousands)





























Year ended





















December 31,

























2024





















2023

















Cash flows from operating activities



























Net income









$





68,550













$





125,239













Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities

























Depreciation and amortization













39,086

















29,442













Amortization of operating lease right-of-use asset













36,937

















33,306













Amortization of deferred financing fees, interest on finance lease in excess of principal paid and interest on operating leases













26,728

















22,075













Equity based compensation













7,640

















7,909













Deferred tax assets













(1,964





)













(2,286





)









Gain on sale of property, furniture and equipment













(1,202





)













—













Amortization of cloud computing arrangements













1,625

















698













Amortization and write-off of lease incentives













(80





)













(321





)









Insurance proceeds













—

















60













Changes in operating assets and liabilities

























Accounts receivable













1,142

















(660





)









Merchandise inventory













(42,718





)













32,067













Prepaid and other assets













(2,479





)













(11,109





)









Other noncurrent liabilities













(10





)













388













Accounts payable













5,618

















1,216













Accrued expenses













(921





)













(1,540





)









Operating lease liabilities













(37,908





)













(39,020





)









Client deposits













47,065

















(28,779





)









Net cash provided by operating activities













147,109

















168,685















Cash flows from investing activities



























Purchases of property, furniture and equipment













(107,370





)













(93,441





)









Proceeds from the sale of property, furniture and equipment













7,836

















—













Insurance proceeds













—

















333













Net cash used in investing activities













(99,534





)













(93,108





)











Cash flows from financing activities



























Principal payments under finance leases













(927





)













(763





)









Repurchase of shares for payment of withholding taxes for equity based compensation













(1,769





)













(1,036





)









Cash dividend payments













(70,255





)













—













Net cash used in financing activities













(72,951





)













(1,799





)









Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash













(25,376





)













73,778















Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



























Beginning of year













226,305

















152,527













End of year









$





200,929













$





226,305







































Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information



























Interest paid in cash









$





4,670













$





5,301













Interest received in cash













9,029

















8,778













Income taxes paid in cash













23,770

















47,132













Noncash investing activities:

























Purchases of property, furniture and equipment in current liabilities













8,383

















10,286













Noncash financing activities:

























Adjustment to deferred tax asset impact of Reorganization from partnership to a corporation













—

















(1,625





)









Capital contributions













30

















56



























Arhaus, Inc. and Subsidiaries













Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA













(Unaudited, amounts in thousands)





























Year ended





















December 31,

























2024





















2023















Net and comprehensive income









$





68,550













$





125,239













Interest income, net













(3,163





)













(3,351





)









Income tax expense













22,372

















43,450













Depreciation and amortization













39,086

















29,442













EBITDA













126,845

















194,780













Equity based compensation













7,640

















7,909













Other (income) expenses



(





1)















(1,202





)













792













Adjusted EBITDA









$





133,283













$





203,481





































Net revenue









$





1,271,107













$





1,287,704













Net and comprehensive income as a % of net revenue













5.4





%













9.7





%









Adjusted EBITDA as a % of net revenue













10.5





%













15.8





%











(1) Other (income) expenses represent costs and investments not indicative of ongoing business performance, such as gain on disposal of assets, secondary offering costs, severance, signing bonuses and recruiting costs. For the year ended December 31, 2024, these other (income) expenses consisted largely of $1.2 million of gain on disposal of assets. For the year ended December 31, 2023, these other (income) expenses consisted largely of $0.5 million of secondary offering costs.













Arhaus, Inc. and Subsidiaries













Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income













(Unaudited, amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)





























Three months ended





















December 31,

























2024





















2023















Net revenue









$





347,011













$





344,008













Cost of goods sold













208,280

















202,800













Gross margin













138,731

















141,208













Selling, general and administrative expenses













111,341

















100,222













Gain on sale of assets













(1,202





)













—













Income from operations













28,592

















40,986













Interest income, net













(581





)













(1,620





)









Other income













(307





)













(289





)









Income before taxes













29,480

















42,895













Income tax expense













8,186

















11,679













Net and comprehensive income









$





21,294













$





31,216















Net and comprehensive income per share, basic



























Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding, basic













140,315,252

















139,783,398













Net and comprehensive income per share, basic









$





0.15













$





0.22















Net and comprehensive income per share, diluted



























Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding, diluted













140,569,488

















140,319,792













Net and comprehensive income per share, diluted









$





0.15













$





0.22



























Arhaus, Inc. and Subsidiaries













Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA













(Unaudited, amounts in thousands)





























Three months ended





















December 31,

























2024





















2023















Net and comprehensive income









$





21,294













$





31,216













Interest income, net













(581





)













(1,620





)









Income tax expense













8,186

















11,679













Depreciation and amortization













11,191

















8,003













EBITDA













40,090

















49,278













Equity based compensation













2,288

















2,157













Other income



(1)















(1,202





)













(200





)









Adjusted EBITDA









$





41,176













$





51,235





































Net revenue









$





347,011













$





344,008













Net and comprehensive income as a % of net revenue













6.1





%













9.1





%









Adjusted EBITDA as a % of net revenue













11.9





%













14.9





%











(1) Other income represents costs and investments not indicative of ongoing business performance, such as gain on disposal of assets and secondary offering costs. For the three months ended December 31, 2024, other income consisted largely of $1.2 million of gain on disposal of assets.





