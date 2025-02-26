News & Insights

Arhaus, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results

February 26, 2025 — 06:41 am EST

Arhaus, Inc. reports Q4 2024 revenue of $347 million, with showroom expansion and adjusted EBITDA of $41 million.

Arhaus, Inc., a lifestyle brand specializing in premium home furnishings, announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2024, highlighting a fourth-quarter net revenue of $347 million and a full-year revenue of $1.271 billion. Despite these figures, the company reported a decrease in gross margin and an increase in selling, general, and administrative expenses for both periods. The company's fourth-quarter net income was $21 million, with an adjusted EBITDA of $41 million, reflecting comparable growth declines of 6.4% in Q4 and 8.0% for the year. However, the company experienced a strong demand comparable growth of 5.7% in Q4, along with successful showroom expansion, reaching a total of 103 locations. Looking forward, Arhaus expressed optimism for 2025 with expectations of stable demand growth and plans for continued showroom openings, supported by a robust balance sheet with no long-term debt.

Potential Positives

  • Net revenue for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $347 million, indicating continued strong sales performance.
  • Arhaus achieved a milestone by expanding its showroom count to 103 locations, marking the largest one-year expansion in nearly 40 years.
  • The company reported a cash position of $198 million and a debt-free balance sheet, positioning it well for future investments in growth.
  • Demand comparable growth of 5.7% in the fourth quarter suggests strong customer engagement and interest in the product assortment.

Potential Negatives

  • Gross margin decreased significantly both in the fourth quarter (1.8%) and for the full year (7.3%), indicating potential cost pressures or inefficiencies.
  • Comparable growth was negative at (6.4)% for the fourth quarter and (8.0)% for the full year, suggesting challenges in maintaining sales momentum year-over-year.
  • Net and comprehensive income decreased notably from $125 million in 2023 to $69 million in 2024, reflecting a decline in profitability.

FAQ

What were Arhaus's fourth quarter revenues for 2024?

Arhaus reported net revenue of $347 million for the fourth quarter of 2024.

How many showrooms does Arhaus have as of December 31, 2024?

As of December 31, 2024, Arhaus has expanded to 103 showrooms across 30 states.

What is the adjusted EBITDA for Arhaus in 2024?

The adjusted EBITDA for Arhaus in 2024 was $133 million for the full year.

What was the comparable growth for Arhaus in 2024?

Arhaus experienced a comparable growth of (8.0)% for the full year of 2024.

How has Arhaus's gross margin changed in 2024?

The gross margin for Arhaus decreased by 7.3% to $501 million for the full year of 2024.

$ARHS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 81 institutional investors add shares of $ARHS stock to their portfolio, and 109 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



BOSTON HEIGHTS, Ohio, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arhaus, Inc. (“Arhaus” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ARHS), a growing lifestyle brand and omni-channel retailer of premium artisan-crafted home furnishings, reported fourth quarter and full year 2024 results for the period ended December 31, 2024. Highlights include:





  • Net revenue

    was $347 million in the fourth quarter and $1,271 million for the full year of 2024.



  • Gross margin

    decreased 1.8% to $139 million in the fourth quarter and decreased 7.3% to $501 million for the full year of 2024.



  • Selling, general and administrative expenses

    increased 11.1% to $111 million in the fourth quarter and increased 10.5% to $415 million for the full year of 2024.



  • Net and comprehensive income

    of $21 million in the fourth quarter and $69 million for the full year of 2024.



  • Adjusted EBITDA

    was $41 million in the fourth quarter and $133 million for the full year of 2024.



  • Comparable growth


    (


    1)

    of (6.4)% in the fourth quarter and (8.0)% for the full year of 2024.



  • Demand comparable growth


    (


    2)

    of 5.7% in the fourth quarter and (2.2)% for the full year of 2024.



  • Showroom growth

    to 103 locations, as of December 31, 2024, inclusive of 11 new showroom openings and 5 strategic relocations in key growth markets for the full year of 2024.




J


ohn Reed, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer

, said, “2024 was a transformative year for Arhaus, driven by disciplined execution of our strategy, record showroom expansion, and continued brand momentum. We celebrated a historic milestone by opening our 100th showroom, expanding to a total of 103 locations across 30 states at year end—our largest one-year expansion in nearly 40 years through new openings and relocations. With $198 million in cash and a debt-free balance sheet, we are well-positioned to invest in our long-term growth strategy. Looking ahead to 2025, demand comparable growth looks solid with positive client engagement. I am incredibly proud of our team's dedication and excited about the opportunities ahead as we continue to elevate the Arhaus brand and deliver exceptional value and a premium product to our clients and shareholders.”





Operational Highlights




Fourth quarter comparable growth

(


1)

was (6.4)%, primarily due to lapping the impact of abnormal backlog fulfillment in the prior year, while demand comparable growth

(2)

was 5.7%, driven by the strength of the Company’s product assortment, marketing initiatives, and planned promotions.



Full-year comparable growth

(


1)

was (8.0)%, primarily due to lapping the impact of abnormal backlog fulfillment in the prior year, and demand comparable growth

(2)

was (2.2)% due to softness in the second and third quarters. On a two-year stacked

(


3)

basis, demand comparable growth

(2)

was 5.5%, underscoring the resilience of the Arhaus brand and omnichannel strategies.





Showroom Highlights




In 2024, the Company expanded its showroom footprint to 103 showrooms across 30 states and all four geographic regions, with 11 new openings and 5 strategic relocations in key growth markets. Showroom highlights include:





  • Greenwich, Connecticut

    – The Company’s third location in the state situated just above Greenwich Avenue in the downtown shopping district.



  • Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

    – The Company’s first location in the state strategically positioned within a premier mixed-use luxury development.



  • Palm Desert, California

    – An expanded showroom located in the heart of the Coachella Valley.



  • Los Angeles, California

    – Located at The Grove, an iconic shopping center, further strengthening the Company’s presence in California.



  • Corte Madera, California

    – The Company’s largest retail location in the state and the 14

    th

    in California.





The Company’s long-term strategy remains focused on opening an average of five to seven new Traditional Showrooms annually, along with additional Design Studios and showroom relocations. The Company has a robust pipeline in place toward its goal of 165 Traditional Showrooms.





Balance Sheet and Liquidity




As of December 31, 2024, the Company reported the following:




  • No long-term debt.


  • Cash and cash equivalents totaled $198 million.


  • Net merchandise inventory of $297 million, a 16.8% increase year-over-year.


  • Client deposits of $221 million, a 27.1% increase year-over-year.


  • Net cash provided by operating activities totaled $147 million for the full year.


  • Net cash used in investing activities was approximately $100 million for the full year. Company-funded capital expenditures

    (


    4)

    were approximately $66 million and landlord contributions were approximately $34 million.





Outlook




The Company is providing the following outlook for selected full year and first quarter 2025 financial operating results.

Full Year


2025

Q1


2025

Net revenue
$1.36 billion to $1.40 billion
$303 million to $323 million

Comparable growth

(


1)
0% to 3%
(6)% to 1%

Net income

(


5)
$63 million to $73 million
$3 million to $10 million

Adjusted EBITDA

(


6)
$140 million to $150 million
$17 million to $27 million







Other Estimates


Company-funded capital expenditures

(


4)
$90 million to $110 million

Fully diluted shares
~141 million

Effective tax rate
~26%

Showroom openings
3 to 5 new showrooms




(1)

Comparable growth

is a key performance indicator and is defined as the year-over-year percentage change of the dollar value of orders delivered (based on purchase price), net of the dollar value of returns (based on amount credited to client), from our comparable Showrooms and eCommerce, including through our catalogs and other mailings.




(2)

Demand comparable growth

is a key performance indicator and is defined as the year-over-year percentage change of demand from our comparable Showrooms and eCommerce, including through our catalogs and other mailings.




(3)

Two-year stack

is calculated as current year demand comparable growth plus demand comparable growth for the prior year.




(4)

Company-funded capital expenditures

is defined as total net cash used in investing activities less landlord contributions.




(5) U.S. GAAP net income (loss).




(6) We have not reconciled guidance for Adjusted EBITDA to the corresponding GAAP financial measure because we do not provide guidance for the various reconciling items. These items include, but are not limited to, future share-based compensation expense, income taxes, interest income, and transaction costs. We are unable to provide guidance for these reconciling items because we cannot determine their probable significance, as certain items are outside of our control and cannot be reasonably predicted due to the fact that these items could vary significantly from period to period. Accordingly, reconciliations to the corresponding GAAP financial measure is not available without unreasonable effort.






Conference Call




You are invited to listen to Arhaus’ conference call to discuss the fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results scheduled for today, February 26, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The call will be available over the Internet on our website (

http://ir.arhaus.com

) or by dialing (877) 407-3982 within the U.S., or 1 (201) 493-6780, outside the U.S. The conference ID number is 13741051.



A recorded replay of the conference call will be available within approximately three hours of the conclusion of the call and can be accessed online at

http://ir.arhaus.com

for approximately twelve months.





About Arhaus




Founded in 1986, Arhaus is a growing lifestyle brand and omni-channel retailer of premium home furnishings. Through a differentiated proprietary model that directly designs and sources products from leading manufacturers and artisans around the world, Arhaus offers an exclusive assortment of heirloom quality products that are sustainably sourced, lovingly made, and built to last. With more than 100 showroom and design studio locations across the United States, a team of interior designers providing complimentary in-home design services, and robust online and eCommerce capabilities, Arhaus is known for innovative design, responsible sourcing, and client-first service. For more information, please visit

www.arhaus.com

.





Investor Contact:




Tara Louise Atwood


Vice President, Investor Relations


(440) 439-7700



invest@arhaus.com





Non-GAAP Financial Measures




In addition to the results provided in accordance with U.S. GAAP, this press release and related tables include adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net revenue, which present operating results on an adjusted basis.



We use non-GAAP measures to help assess the performance of our business, identify trends affecting our business, formulate business plans and make strategic decisions. In addition to our results determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP, we believe that providing these non-GAAP financial measures is useful to our investors as they present an informative supplemental view of our results from period to period by removing the effect of non-recurring items. However, our inclusion of these adjusted measures should not be construed as an indication that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or infrequent items or that the items for which we have made adjustments are unusual or infrequent or will not recur. These non-U.S. GAAP measures are not a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Because not all companies use identical calculations, the presentations of these measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies and can differ significantly from company to company. These measures should only be read together with the corresponding U.S. GAAP measures. Please refer to the reconciliations of adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP below.





Forward-Looking Statements




Certain statements contained herein, including statements under the heading “Outlook” are not based on historical fact and are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws.



Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including, but not limited to, “may,” “could,” “seek,” “guidance,” “predict,” “potential,” “likely,” “believe,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “plan,” “intend,” “forecast,” or variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results or returns and no representation or warranty is made regarding future performance. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors beyond our control that could cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the expected results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: our ability to manage and maintain the growth rate of our business; our ability to obtain quality merchandise in sufficient quantities; disruption in our receiving and distribution system, including delays in the integration of our distribution centers and the possibility that we may not realize the anticipated benefits of multiple distribution centers; effects of new or proposed tariffs and changes to international trade policies and agreements; the possibility of cyberattacks and our ability to maintain adequate cybersecurity systems and procedures; loss, corruption and misappropriation of data and information relating to clients and employees; changes in and compliance with applicable data privacy rules and regulations; risks as a result of constraints in our supply chain; a failure of our vendors to meet our quality standards; declines in general economic conditions that affect consumer confidence and consumer spending that could adversely affect our revenue; our ability to anticipate changes in consumer preferences; risks related to maintaining and increasing Showroom traffic and sales; our ability to compete in our market; our ability to adequately protect our intellectual property; compliance with applicable governmental regulations; effectively managing our eCommerce sales channel and digital marketing efforts; our reliance on third-party transportation carriers and risks associated with freight and transportation costs; and compliance with SEC rules and regulations as a public reporting company. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive. Further information on potential factors that could affect the financial results of the Company and its forward-looking statements is included in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as may be required by law. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.


Arhaus, Inc. and Subsidiaries


Consolidated Balance Sheets


(Unaudited, amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)





December 31,





2024




2023


Assets




Current assets




Cash and cash equivalents

$
197,511


$
223,098

Restricted cash


3,418



3,207

Accounts receivable, net


1,252



2,394

Merchandise inventory, net


297,010



254,292

Prepaid and other current assets


31,852



26,304

Total current assets


531,043



509,295

Operating right-of-use assets


322,302



302,157

Financing right-of-use assets


36,105



38,835

Property, furniture and equipment, net


282,520



220,248

Deferred tax assets


21,091



19,127

Goodwill


10,961



10,961

Other noncurrent assets


2,294



4,525

Total assets

$
1,206,316


$
1,105,148







Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity




Current liabilities




Accounts payable

$
68,621


$
63,699

Accrued taxes


10,480



9,638

Accrued wages


11,538



15,185

Accrued other expenses


47,668



46,062

Client deposits


220,873



173,808

Current portion of operating lease liabilities


42,247



33,051

Current portion of financing lease liabilities


1,024



904

Total current liabilities


402,451



342,347

Operating lease liabilities, long-term


402,916



362,598

Financing lease liabilities, long-term


53,312



53,870

Deferred rent and lease incentives







1,952

Other long-term liabilities


3,892



4,143

Total liabilities

$
862,571


$
764,910






Commitments and contingencies









Stockholders’ equity




Class A shares, par value $0.001 per share (600,000,000 shares authorized, 53,788,036 shares issued and 53,514,062 outstanding as of December 31, 2024; 53,254,088 shares issued and 53,169,711 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2023)

$
53


$
52

Class B shares, par value $0.001 per share (100,000,000 shares authorized, 87,115,600 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024; 87,115,600 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023)


87



87

Retained earnings


142,898



145,292

Additional paid-in capital


200,707



194,807

Total stockholders’ equity


343,745



340,238

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$
1,206,316


$
1,105,148




























































































































































































































Arhaus, Inc. and Subsidiaries


Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income


(Unaudited, amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)





Year ended




December 31,





2024




2023

Net revenue

$
1,271,107


$
1,287,704

Cost of goods sold


769,878



747,281

Gross margin


501,229



540,423

Selling, general and administrative expenses


415,426



376,112

Gain on sale of assets


(1,202
)





Income from operations


87,005



164,311

Interest income, net


(3,163
)


(3,351
)

Other income


(754
)


(1,027
)

Income before taxes


90,922



168,689

Income tax expense


22,372



43,450

Net and comprehensive income

$
68,550


$
125,239


Net and comprehensive income per share, basic




Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding, basic


140,072,148



139,471,110

Net and comprehensive income per share, basic

$
0.49


$
0.90


Net and comprehensive income per share, diluted




Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding, diluted


140,692,000



140,096,732

Net and comprehensive income per share, diluted

$
0.49


$
0.89



























































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Arhaus, Inc. and Subsidiaries


Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows


(Unaudited, amounts in thousands)





Year ended




December 31,





2024




2023


Cash flows from operating activities




Net income

$
68,550


$
125,239

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities




Depreciation and amortization


39,086



29,442

Amortization of operating lease right-of-use asset


36,937



33,306

Amortization of deferred financing fees, interest on finance lease in excess of principal paid and interest on operating leases


26,728



22,075

Equity based compensation


7,640



7,909

Deferred tax assets


(1,964
)


(2,286
)

Gain on sale of property, furniture and equipment


(1,202
)





Amortization of cloud computing arrangements


1,625



698

Amortization and write-off of lease incentives


(80
)


(321
)

Insurance proceeds







60

Changes in operating assets and liabilities




Accounts receivable


1,142



(660
)

Merchandise inventory


(42,718
)


32,067

Prepaid and other assets


(2,479
)


(11,109
)

Other noncurrent liabilities


(10
)


388

Accounts payable


5,618



1,216

Accrued expenses


(921
)


(1,540
)

Operating lease liabilities


(37,908
)


(39,020
)

Client deposits


47,065



(28,779
)

Net cash provided by operating activities


147,109



168,685


Cash flows from investing activities




Purchases of property, furniture and equipment


(107,370
)


(93,441
)

Proceeds from the sale of property, furniture and equipment


7,836






Insurance proceeds







333

Net cash used in investing activities


(99,534
)


(93,108
)


Cash flows from financing activities




Principal payments under finance leases


(927
)


(763
)

Repurchase of shares for payment of withholding taxes for equity based compensation


(1,769
)


(1,036
)

Cash dividend payments


(70,255
)





Net cash used in financing activities


(72,951
)


(1,799
)

Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash


(25,376
)


73,778


Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash




Beginning of year


226,305



152,527

End of year

$
200,929


$
226,305







Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information




Interest paid in cash

$
4,670


$
5,301

Interest received in cash


9,029



8,778

Income taxes paid in cash


23,770



47,132

Noncash investing activities:




Purchases of property, furniture and equipment in current liabilities


8,383



10,286

Noncash financing activities:




Adjustment to deferred tax asset impact of Reorganization from partnership to a corporation







(1,625
)

Capital contributions


30



56









































































































































































Arhaus, Inc. and Subsidiaries


Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA


(Unaudited, amounts in thousands)





Year ended




December 31,





2024




2023

Net and comprehensive income

$
68,550


$
125,239

Interest income, net


(3,163
)


(3,351
)

Income tax expense


22,372



43,450

Depreciation and amortization


39,086



29,442

EBITDA


126,845



194,780

Equity based compensation


7,640



7,909

Other (income) expenses

(


1)


(1,202
)


792

Adjusted EBITDA

$
133,283


$
203,481






Net revenue

$
1,271,107


$
1,287,704

Net and comprehensive income as a % of net revenue


5.4
%


9.7
%

Adjusted EBITDA as a % of net revenue


10.5
%


15.8
%



(1) Other (income) expenses represent costs and investments not indicative of ongoing business performance, such as gain on disposal of assets, secondary offering costs, severance, signing bonuses and recruiting costs. For the year ended December 31, 2024, these other (income) expenses consisted largely of $1.2 million of gain on disposal of assets. For the year ended December 31, 2023, these other (income) expenses consisted largely of $0.5 million of secondary offering costs.

























































































































































































































Arhaus, Inc. and Subsidiaries


Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income


(Unaudited, amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)





Three months ended




December 31,





2024




2023

Net revenue

$
347,011


$
344,008

Cost of goods sold


208,280



202,800

Gross margin


138,731



141,208

Selling, general and administrative expenses


111,341



100,222

Gain on sale of assets


(1,202
)





Income from operations


28,592



40,986

Interest income, net


(581
)


(1,620
)

Other income


(307
)


(289
)

Income before taxes


29,480



42,895

Income tax expense


8,186



11,679

Net and comprehensive income

$
21,294


$
31,216


Net and comprehensive income per share, basic




Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding, basic


140,315,252



139,783,398

Net and comprehensive income per share, basic

$
0.15


$
0.22


Net and comprehensive income per share, diluted




Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding, diluted


140,569,488



140,319,792

Net and comprehensive income per share, diluted

$
0.15


$
0.22









































































































































































Arhaus, Inc. and Subsidiaries


Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA


(Unaudited, amounts in thousands)





Three months ended




December 31,





2024




2023

Net and comprehensive income

$
21,294


$
31,216

Interest income, net


(581
)


(1,620
)

Income tax expense


8,186



11,679

Depreciation and amortization


11,191



8,003

EBITDA


40,090



49,278

Equity based compensation


2,288



2,157

Other income

(1)


(1,202
)


(200
)

Adjusted EBITDA

$
41,176


$
51,235






Net revenue

$
347,011


$
344,008

Net and comprehensive income as a % of net revenue


6.1
%


9.1
%

Adjusted EBITDA as a % of net revenue


11.9
%


14.9
%



(1) Other income represents costs and investments not indicative of ongoing business performance, such as gain on disposal of assets and secondary offering costs. For the three months ended December 31, 2024, other income consisted largely of $1.2 million of gain on disposal of assets.






