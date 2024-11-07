Arhaus downgraded to Neutral from Buy at BofA

BofA downgraded Arhaus (ARHS) to Neutral from Buy with a price target of $11, down from $15.
- Arhaus reports Q3 EPS 34c, consensus 8c
- Arhaus lowers 2024 revenue view to $1.23B-$1.25B from $1.25B-$1.29B
- Arhaus sees Q4 revenue $306M-$326M, consensus $326.88M
- Arhaus Reports Q3 2024 Revenue Amid Market Challenges
- Arhaus price target lowered to $12 from $15 at Telsey Advisory
