News & Insights

Stocks
ARHS

Arhaus downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at Telsey Advisory

November 08, 2024 — 05:25 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Telsey Advisory analyst Cristina Fernandez downgraded Arhaus (ARHS) to Market Perform from Outperform with a price target of $11, down from $12. The company’s demand has remained negative and is still expected down low-double-digits in Q4 following very strong performance from Q2 of 2020 to Q1 of 2024, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says Arhaus is needing to run greater or longer promotions to generate demand. The company’s ongoing investments in the business should drive efficiencies over time, but limit EBITDA growth near-term, contends Telsey.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on ARHS:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ARHS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.