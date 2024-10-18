News & Insights

Argyle Resources Extends Marketing Partnership

October 18, 2024 — 09:02 pm EDT

Argyle Resources Corp. (TSE:ARGL) has released an update.

Argyle Resources Corp. has renewed its strategic marketing agreement with Euro Digital Media Ltd. for an additional two months to enhance its online promotional efforts. The company will pay a fee of $300,000 for these services, which include creating ad campaigns and optimizing online marketing strategies.

