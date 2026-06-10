ARGX Shares Gain Nearly 9% in a Month: Here's What You Need to Know

Shares of argenx SE ARGX have risen nearly 9% over the past month. The upside came after the company announced in mid-May that the FDA had approved expanded use of its blockbuster therapy, Vyvgart and Vyvgart Hytrulo, for use in adult patients with generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), regardless of antibody status. The approval was granted ahead of the agency’s May 10, 2026, target action date.

Previously, Vyvgart was approved only for gMG patients who tested positive for acetylcholine receptor (AChR) antibodies. With this new approval, the treatment can also be used in patients who are positive for MuSK antibodies, LRP4 antibodies or who do not test positive for any of these antibodies (triple seronegative).

Year to date, shares of ARGX have risen 5.1% against the industry’s 3.2% decline.



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ARGX Expands Vyvgart Label Following Phase III ADAPT SERON

The FDA approval for the label expansion of Vyvgart and Vyvgart Hytrulo was supported by positive data from the phase III ADAPT SERON study, the largest study conducted in gMG patients without detectable AChR antibodies. The study met its primary endpoint by demonstrating a statistically significant improvement in disease symptoms compared with placebo. The treatment with Vyvgart led to rapid and sustained improvements in speech, vision, swallowing and physical function across anti-MuSK-positive, anti-LRP4-positive and triple-seronegative patients. The treatment was well-tolerated, with a safety profile consistent with previously conducted studies in AChR-antibody-positive gMG patients.

gMG is a rare autoimmune neuromuscular disorder in which harmful antibodies disrupt communication between nerves and muscles, leading to muscle weakness, fatigue and potentially life-threatening complications.

Vyvgart: ARGX’s Key Growth Driver

Vyvgart is the first and only FcRn-targeting IgG1 antibody fragment approved for gMG and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIDP) across multiple global markets. The drug continues to deliver strong commercial performance. Vyvgart generated $1.3 billion in global net product sales in the first quarter of 2026, up 63% year over year.

The therapy is also approved in Japan for primary immune thrombocytopenia (ITP). Vyvgart is available in multiple administration formats, including intravenous infusion, the subcutaneous formulation Vyvgart Hytrulo and a self-injectable prefilled syringe, providing patients with greater treatment flexibility and convenience.

Beyond gMG and CIDP, argenx is pursuing significant label expansion opportunities for Vyvgart. The company announced positive top-line data from the phase III ADAPT OCULUS study in February 2026, in which Vyvgart Hytrulo met its primary endpoint in adults with ocular myasthenia gravis. Development is ongoing in pediatric gMG and several additional autoimmune diseases.

Key pipeline catalysts include top-line data from the ADVANCE-NEXT study in primary ITP in the first half of 2027 and the UNITY study in Sjögren’s disease in the second half of 2027. A registrational study evaluating Vyvgart in Graves’ disease is expected to begin in 2026. The planned launch of the Vyvgart SC Autoinjector in 2027 could enhance patient convenience and support broader adoption across approved indications.

argenex SE Price and Consensus

argenex SE price-consensus-chart | argenex SE Quote

AGRX's Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

argenx currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the biotech sector are Indivior Pharmaceuticals INDV, Liquidia Corporation LQDA and Immunocore IMCR, each currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Over the past 30 days, earnings per share estimates for Indivior Pharmaceuticals remained unchanged at $4.05 for 2026 and $4.27 for 2027. INDV shares have risen 6.6% year to date.

Indivior Pharmaceuticals’ earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 65.44%.

Over the past 30 days, estimates for Liquidia’s 2026 earnings per share have increased to $2.97 from $1.94. Over the same period, EPS estimates for 2027 have risen to $4.81 from $3.79. LQDA shares have gained 85.6% year to date.

Liquidia’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in the remaining one, with the average surprise being 54.40%.

Over the past 30 days, earnings per share estimates for Immunocore’s 2026 remained unchanged at 6 cents for 2026 and 87 cents for 2027. IMCR shares have lost 17.8% year to date.

Immunocore’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in the remaining one, with the average surprise being 46.66%.

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