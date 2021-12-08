ARGX Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of argenx SE (Symbol: ARGX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $300.29, changing hands as high as $312.25 per share. argenx SE shares are currently trading up about 5.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ARGX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ARGX's low point in its 52 week range is $248.21 per share, with $382.15 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $309.50.

