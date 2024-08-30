Argus Research Upgrades Zug Estates Holding (LSE:0QPW)

Fintel reports that on August 29, 2024, Argus Research upgraded their outlook for Zug Estates Holding (LSE:0QPW) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.29% Upside

As of February 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for Zug Estates Holding is 1,989.00 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 1,969.50 GBX to a high of 2,047.50 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 9.29% from its latest reported closing price of 1,820.00 GBX / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Zug Estates Holding is 91MM, an increase of 7.55%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 70.52.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 24 funds or institutions reporting positions in Zug Estates Holding. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0QPW is 0.01%, an increase of 17.88%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.64% to 3K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 1K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares , representing an increase of 1.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0QPW by 1.56% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares , representing a decrease of 8.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0QPW by 8.78% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 0K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 0K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Sustainability Core 1 Portfolio Shares holds 0K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.