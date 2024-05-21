Argus Research Upgrades Zimmer Biomet Holdings (ZBH)

Fintel reports that on May 21, 2024, Argus Research upgraded their outlook for Zimmer Biomet Holdings (NYSE:ZBH) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.34% Upside

As of May 7, 2024, the average one-year price target for Zimmer Biomet Holdings is 139.70. The forecasts range from a low of 113.12 to a high of $168.00. The average price target represents an increase of 17.34% from its latest reported closing price of 119.05.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Zimmer Biomet Holdings is 7,352MM, a decrease of 1.35%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.56.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Declares $0.24 Dividend

On February 21, 2024 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share ($0.96 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 29, 2024 received the payment on April 30, 2024. Previously, the company paid $0.24 per share.

At the current share price of 119.05 / share, the stocks dividend yield is {1}%.

The current dividend yield is 0.65 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the companys dividend payout ratio is {0}. The payout ratio tells us how much of a companys income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the companys income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,843 funds or institutions reporting positions in Zimmer Biomet Holdings. This is an decrease of 75 owner(s) or 3.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ZBH is 0.30%, an increase of 1.05%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.44% to 226,061K shares. The put/call ratio of ZBH is 0.89, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 16,419K shares representing 7.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,475K shares , representing an increase of 30.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZBH by 41.83% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 10,643K shares representing 5.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,427K shares , representing an increase of 11.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZBH by 44.48% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 7,546K shares representing 3.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,834K shares , representing an increase of 49.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZBH by 95.19% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,559K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,505K shares , representing an increase of 0.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZBH by 2.28% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 6,476K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,206K shares , representing an increase of 4.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZBH by 90.65% over the last quarter.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1927 and headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana, Zimmer Biomet is a global leader in musculoskeletal healthcare. It designs, manufactures and markets orthopedic reconstructive products; sports medicine, biologics, extremities and trauma products; office-based technologies; spine, craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products; dental implants; and related surgical products.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.