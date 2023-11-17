Argus Research Upgrades WestRock (WRK)

Fintel reports that on November 17, 2023, Argus Research upgraded their outlook for WestRock (NYSE:WRK) from Hold to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.94% Upside

As of November 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for WestRock is 42.08. The forecasts range from a low of 38.38 to a high of $47.25. The average price target represents an increase of 11.94% from its latest reported closing price of 37.59.

The projected annual revenue for WestRock is 21,490MM, an increase of 5.81%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1232 funds or institutions reporting positions in WestRock. This is a decrease of 14 owner(s) or 1.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WRK is 0.18%, an increase of 3.75%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.05% to 250,204K shares. The put/call ratio of WRK is 0.33, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Greenhaven Associates holds 13,520K shares representing 5.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,561K shares, representing a decrease of 0.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WRK by 19.87% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 10,453K shares representing 4.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,754K shares, representing a decrease of 2.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WRK by 44.41% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,954K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,889K shares, representing an increase of 0.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WRK by 11.25% over the last quarter.

Pictet Asset Management holds 7,740K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,156K shares, representing an increase of 46.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WRK by 189.48% over the last quarter.

Pictet Asset Management Holding holds 6,484K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company.

WestRock Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

WestRock (NYSE: WRK) partners with our customers to provide differentiated paper and packaging solutions that help them win in the marketplace. WestRock's team members support customers around the world from locations spanning North America, South America, Europe, Asia and Australia.

