Argus Research Upgrades Wendy's (WEN)

Fintel reports that on May 13, 2026, Argus Research upgraded their outlook for Wendy's (NasdaqGS:WEN) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.40% Downside

As of April 28, 2026, the average one-year price target for Wendy's is $8.08/share. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $13.65. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.40% from its latest reported closing price of $8.19 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Wendy's is 2,331MM, an increase of 6.24%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.49.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 428 funds or institutions reporting positions in Wendy's. This is an decrease of 264 owner(s) or 38.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WEN is 0.03%, an increase of 56.04%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.27% to 205,209K shares. The put/call ratio of WEN is 0.61, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Trian Fund Management holds 30,440K shares representing 15.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,437K shares , representing an increase of 0.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WEN by 6.24% over the last quarter.

Aqr Capital Management holds 11,706K shares representing 6.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,478K shares , representing an increase of 27.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WEN by 3.37% over the last quarter.

Harris Associates L P holds 9,966K shares representing 5.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,598K shares , representing a decrease of 6.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WEN by 32.58% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 9,262K shares representing 4.86% ownership of the company.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 7,092K shares representing 3.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,865K shares , representing an increase of 3.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WEN by 8.56% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.