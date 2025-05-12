Argus Research Upgrades Wayfair (LSE:0A4A)

Fintel reports that on May 12, 2025, Argus Research upgraded their outlook for Wayfair (LSE:0A4A) from Hold to Buy.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 607 funds or institutions reporting positions in Wayfair. This is an decrease of 67 owner(s) or 9.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0A4A is 0.20%, an increase of 27.77%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.28% to 130,806K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 11,727K shares representing 11.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,506K shares , representing a decrease of 15.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A4A by 33.03% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 7,660K shares representing 7.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,667K shares , representing a decrease of 0.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A4A by 12.29% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 5,908K shares representing 5.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,180K shares , representing a decrease of 4.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A4A by 70.31% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 5,195K shares representing 5.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,418K shares , representing an increase of 14.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A4A by 3.34% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 4,709K shares representing 4.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,691K shares , representing an increase of 21.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A4A by 62.94% over the last quarter.

