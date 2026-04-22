Argus Research Upgrades UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

Fintel reports that on April 22, 2026, Argus Research upgraded their outlook for UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.84% Upside

As of April 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for UnitedHealth Group is $370.53/share. The forecasts range from a low of $293.91 to a high of $479.85. The average price target represents an increase of 4.84% from its latest reported closing price of $353.42 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for UnitedHealth Group is 406,691MM, a decrease of 9.13%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 36.38.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,236 funds or institutions reporting positions in UnitedHealth Group. This is an decrease of 1,467 owner(s) or 31.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UNH is 0.42%, an increase of 31.19%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 13.00% to 746,752K shares. The put/call ratio of UNH is 0.67, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 22,591K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,767K shares , representing an increase of 3.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UNH by 1.22% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 21,792K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,786K shares , representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UNH by 7.45% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 18,829K shares representing 2.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,149K shares , representing an increase of 3.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UNH by 0.04% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 18,655K shares representing 2.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,500K shares , representing an increase of 6.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UNH by 1.05% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 17,199K shares representing 1.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,555K shares , representing a decrease of 7.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UNH by 7.14% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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