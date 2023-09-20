Argus Research Upgrades Regency Centers (REG)

Fintel reports that on September 20, 2023, Argus Research upgraded their outlook for Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) from Hold to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.99% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Regency Centers is 71.11. The forecasts range from a low of 65.65 to a high of $78.75. The average price target represents an increase of 13.99% from its latest reported closing price of 62.38.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Regency Centers is 1,220MM, a decrease of 5.05%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.06.

Regency Centers Declares $0.65 Dividend

On August 3, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.65 per share ($2.60 annualized). Shareholders of record as of September 14, 2023 will receive the payment on October 4, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.65 per share.

At the current share price of $62.38 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.17%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.14%, the lowest has been 3.28%, and the highest has been 6.82%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.82 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.04 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.21. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.09%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1041 funds or institutions reporting positions in Regency Centers. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to REG is 0.24%, a decrease of 1.66%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.40% to 179,358K shares. The put/call ratio of REG is 0.74, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Principal Financial Group holds 7,240K shares representing 4.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,248K shares, representing a decrease of 0.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in REG by 6.59% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 6,963K shares representing 4.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,747K shares, representing an increase of 3.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in REG by 118.85% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,768K shares representing 3.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,868K shares, representing a decrease of 1.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in REG by 0.67% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 6,158K shares representing 3.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,158K shares, representing an increase of 0.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in REG by 6.05% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,345K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,292K shares, representing an increase of 0.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in REG by 5.91% over the last quarter.

Regency Centers Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent, infill suburban trade areas. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers. Operating as a fully integrated real estate company, Regency Centers is a qualified real estate investment trust that is self-administered, self-managed, and an S&P 500 Index member.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.