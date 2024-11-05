Argus Research Upgrades Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH)

Fintel reports that on November 4, 2024, Argus Research upgraded their outlook for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE:NCLH) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.47% Downside

As of October 21, 2024, the average one-year price target for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings is $24.53/share. The forecasts range from a low of $17.68 to a high of $33.60. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.47% from its latest reported closing price of $25.15 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings is 9,512MM, an increase of 1.66%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.01.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,044 funds or institutions reporting positions in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings. This is an increase of 44 owner(s) or 4.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NCLH is 0.12%, an increase of 14.95%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.03% to 365,307K shares. The put/call ratio of NCLH is 1.53, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 34,788K shares representing 7.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,217K shares , representing an increase of 41.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NCLH by 57.08% over the last quarter.

AIVSX - INVESTMENT CO OF AMERICA holds 27,634K shares representing 6.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,651K shares , representing a decrease of 0.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NCLH by 4.31% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 26,890K shares representing 6.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,498K shares , representing an increase of 16.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NCLH by 4.76% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,676K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,364K shares , representing an increase of 2.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NCLH by 10.66% over the last quarter.

ABALX - AMERICAN BALANCED FUND holds 12,100K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) is a leading global cruise company which operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. With a combined fleet of 28 ships with approximately 59,150 berths, these brands offer itineraries to more than 490 destinations worldwide. The Company has nine additional ships scheduled for delivery through 2027.

