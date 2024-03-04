Argus Research Upgrades NetApp (NTAP)

Fintel reports that on March 4, 2024, Argus Research upgraded their outlook for NetApp (NasdaqGS:NTAP) from Hold to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.00% Downside

As of February 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for NetApp is 92.67. The forecasts range from a low of 73.73 to a high of $110.25. The average price target represents a decrease of 12.00% from its latest reported closing price of 105.31.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for NetApp is 6,860MM, an increase of 10.99%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.84.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1541 funds or institutions reporting positions in NetApp. This is an increase of 76 owner(s) or 5.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NTAP is 0.23%, an increase of 7.54%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.94% to 215,932K shares. The put/call ratio of NTAP is 0.56, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Primecap Management holds 14,710K shares representing 7.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,241K shares, representing a decrease of 3.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTAP by 5.17% over the last quarter.

VPMCX - Vanguard PRIMECAP Fund Investor Shares holds 8,262K shares representing 4.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,312K shares, representing a decrease of 0.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTAP by 6.66% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,542K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,557K shares, representing a decrease of 0.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTAP by 3.58% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 5,644K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,584K shares, representing an increase of 36.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTAP by 68.21% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 5,303K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,238K shares, representing a decrease of 17.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NTAP by 83.63% over the last quarter.

Netapp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

NetApp, Inc. is an American hybrid cloud data services and data management company. NetApp offers cloud data services for management of applications and data both online and physically. n addition, the company offers application-aware data management service under the NetApp Astra name; and professional and support services, such as strategic consulting, professional, managed, and support services. Further, it provides assessment, design, implementation, and migration services.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.