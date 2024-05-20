Argus Research Upgrades MDU Resources Group (MDU)

Fintel reports that on May 20, 2024, Argus Research upgraded their outlook for MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.08% Upside

As of May 7, 2024, the average one-year price target for MDU Resources Group is 27.03. The forecasts range from a low of 26.26 to a high of $28.35. The average price target represents an increase of 6.08% from its latest reported closing price of 25.48.

The projected annual revenue for MDU Resources Group is 7,064MM, an increase of 59.06%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.33.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 738 funds or institutions reporting positions in MDU Resources Group. This is an increase of 22 owner(s) or 3.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MDU is 0.20%, an increase of 9.13%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.95% to 168,441K shares. The put/call ratio of MDU is 0.18, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Corvex Management holds 10,147K shares representing 4.98% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,378K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,357K shares , representing an increase of 0.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MDU by 9.34% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 6,182K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,364K shares , representing a decrease of 2.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MDU by 9.23% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,185K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,241K shares , representing a decrease of 1.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MDU by 12.11% over the last quarter.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss holds 4,292K shares representing 2.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,538K shares , representing an increase of 17.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MDU by 16.56% over the last quarter.

MDU Resources Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

MDU Resources Group, Inc., a member of the S&P MidCap 400 index and the S&P High-Yield Dividend Aristocrats index, is Building a Strong America® by providing essential products and services through its regulated energy delivery and construction materials and services businesses.

