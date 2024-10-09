Argus Research Upgrades McDonald's (XTRA:MDO)

Fintel reports that on October 8, 2024, Argus Research upgraded their outlook for McDonald's (XTRA:MDO) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.26% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for McDonald's is 276,08 €/share. The forecasts range from a low of 232,65 € to a high of 338,80 €. The average price target represents an increase of 0.26% from its latest reported closing price of 275,35 € / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for McDonald's is 26,169MM, an increase of 1.60%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 11.82.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4,212 funds or institutions reporting positions in McDonald's. This is an decrease of 129 owner(s) or 2.97% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MDO is 0.47%, an increase of 9.43%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.93% to 564,796K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 22,762K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,686K shares , representing an increase of 0.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MDO by 11.81% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 18,497K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,279K shares , representing an increase of 1.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MDO by 13.42% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 18,390K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,079K shares , representing an increase of 7.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MDO by 85.20% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 15,697K shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,406K shares , representing an increase of 1.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MDO by 54.37% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 14,954K shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,933K shares , representing an increase of 26.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MDO by 82.45% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.